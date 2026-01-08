× Expand Courtesy Mill Mountain Theatre

Get ready to groove your way to Mill Mountain Theatre with the catchiest songs from one of the most iconic decades in music, the 70’s. Between the hits of disco, punk rock, and many more, we invite you to throw on your tie dye and hustle to the groovy mix of tunes in the That’s So 70’s Concert on April 10 and 11, 2026!

Two days, Three performances!

Friday, April 10, 2026: 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 11, 2026: 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 11, 2026: 7:30 p.m.

Get your tickets here.