The Cake

to

Mill Mountain Theatre 1 Market Square SE, City of Roanoke, Virginia

Dramatic comedy with a book by Bekah Brunstetter

Comedy, Drama | February 24 – March 6

When Della, a North Carolina baker and devout Christian, is asked to bake a wedding cake for her best friend’s daughter, she is overjoyed – until she finds out that the bride’s intended is another bride. For the first time in her life, Della is forced to think for herself, examine her deeply-held belief in “traditional marriage,” and make a decision that may turn her entire life upside-down.  Inspired by true events, this hilarious and delicious play by Bekah Brunstetter (NBC’s This Is Us) is proof that love is the key ingredient in creating common ground.

Info

Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
540-342-5740
