The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA

Dr Pepper Park at The Bridges 9 Old Whitmore Ave, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

The Concert continues to be the top ABBA tribute group in the world, dazzling with their fantastic performance while playing the most iconic hits from ABBA, including “Mamma Mia,” “S.O.S,” “Money, Money, Money,” “The Winner Takes All,” “Waterloo,” “Gimme, Gimme, Gimme,” and “Dancing Queen.”

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Ticket prices start at $37.71

Click here for additional information and to purchase tickets.

Concerts & Live Music
