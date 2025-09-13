The Gold Rush

The Grandin Theatre 1310 Grandin Road SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24015

Come to the Grandin Theatre Saturday, September 13, 2025, for the classic movie The Gold Rush, starring and directed by Charlie Chaplin.

A prospector goes to the Klondike during the 1890s gold rush in hopes of making his fortune and is smitten with a girl he sees in a dance hall.

Director: Charlie Chaplin

Stars: Charlie Chaplin

Location: Main Theatre

Release Date: 1925

Runtime: 1:35

Genre: Comedy

Admission is Free!

Info

540-345-6377
