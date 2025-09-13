The Gold Rush
The Grandin Theatre 1310 Grandin Road SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24015
Come to the Grandin Theatre Saturday, September 13, 2025, for the classic movie The Gold Rush, starring and directed by Charlie Chaplin.
A prospector goes to the Klondike during the 1890s gold rush in hopes of making his fortune and is smitten with a girl he sees in a dance hall.
Director: Charlie Chaplin
Stars: Charlie Chaplin
Location: Main Theatre
Release Date: 1925
Runtime: 1:35
Genre: Comedy
Admission is Free!
