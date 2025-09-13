× Expand Courtesy The Grandin Theatre

Come to the Grandin Theatre Saturday, September 13, 2025, for the classic movie The Gold Rush, starring and directed by Charlie Chaplin.

A prospector goes to the Klondike during the 1890s gold rush in hopes of making his fortune and is smitten with a girl he sees in a dance hall.

Director: Charlie Chaplin

Stars: Charlie Chaplin

Location: Main Theatre

Release Date: 1925

Runtime: 1:35

Genre: Comedy

Admission is Free!