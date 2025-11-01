× Expand Courtesy Roanoke Symphony Orchestra

Join the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra for The Heart of Sibelius at the Jefferson Center -- two performances February 14, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. and February 15, 2026, at 3:00 p.m.

Sibelius…a composer so synonymous with Finland that he even appeared on the country’s 100 markka bank note before the adoption of the Euro. Deeply admired by music lovers, his compositions are wonderful to be experienced live in the concert hall. With rich, sweeping melodies and dynamic brass chorales, Sibelius’s Second Symphony vividly evokes the beauty of his native Finland. We open the program with a nature-inspired work from celebrated early American composer Mabel Daniels, a real pioneer in our nation’s musical history. Plus, we feature Spanish guitarist Juan Luis Nicolau with the beautiful Rodrigo Concerto, evoking the city of Aranjuez — celebrating the beauty and ease of Spanish culture.

David Stewart Wiley, conductor

Juan Luis Nicolau, guitar

Mabel Daniels: Deep Forest Op. 34 No. 1 (RSO Premiere)

Joaquin Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez (guitar & orchestra)

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 Op. 43 in D Major

TICKETS

Platinum - $12.00 - $61.00

Gold - $12.00 - $52.00

Silver - $12.00 - $40.00

Bronze - $12.00 - $34.00

Bronze+ - $12.00 - $34.00

GET TICKETS

*A $6 box office processing fee is included in the price of each ticket.