The Heart of Sibelius
Jefferson Center - Shaftman Performance Hall 541 Luck Ave, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Courtesy Roanoke Symphony Orchestra
Join the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra for The Heart of Sibelius at the Jefferson Center -- two performances February 14, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. and February 15, 2026, at 3:00 p.m.
Sibelius…a composer so synonymous with Finland that he even appeared on the country’s 100 markka bank note before the adoption of the Euro. Deeply admired by music lovers, his compositions are wonderful to be experienced live in the concert hall. With rich, sweeping melodies and dynamic brass chorales, Sibelius’s Second Symphony vividly evokes the beauty of his native Finland. We open the program with a nature-inspired work from celebrated early American composer Mabel Daniels, a real pioneer in our nation’s musical history. Plus, we feature Spanish guitarist Juan Luis Nicolau with the beautiful Rodrigo Concerto, evoking the city of Aranjuez — celebrating the beauty and ease of Spanish culture.
David Stewart Wiley, conductor
Juan Luis Nicolau, guitar
Mabel Daniels: Deep Forest Op. 34 No. 1 (RSO Premiere)
Joaquin Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez (guitar & orchestra)
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 Op. 43 in D Major
TICKETS
- Platinum - $12.00 - $61.00
- Gold - $12.00 - $52.00
- Silver - $12.00 - $40.00
- Bronze - $12.00 - $34.00
- Bronze+ - $12.00 - $34.00
*A $6 box office processing fee is included in the price of each ticket.