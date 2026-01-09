× Expand Courtesy Mill Mountain Theatre

Based on the best-selling novel by Rick Riordan, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical brings the epic adventure of a teenage boy who discovers he’s the son of Poseidon to electrifying life on stage! With a thrilling rock score, a heart-pounding quest, and a wildly imaginative take on Greek mythology, this high-energy musical is perfect for fans of all ages.

Follow Percy and his friends Annabeth, Grover, and the rest of their camp buddies, as they battle monsters, outwit gods, and search for Zeus’s stolen lightning bolt to stop a war on Mount Olympus.

Purchase tickets here.