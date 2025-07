× Expand Courtesy The Spot on Kirk

The R.E.A.L. Comedy Festival is taking over The Spot on Kirk with five hilarious comedians! Bring your friends and get ready for lots of laughter with Dusty Cagle, Lucas Gumbrecht, Brendan Crozier, Seth Kerman and L.A. Preston.

Doors - 7:30 pm | Show starts - 8:00 pm