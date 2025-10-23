× Expand Courtesy The Grandin Theatre

The Grandin Theatre will present two showings of The Rocky Horror Picture Show on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at 8:30 p.m. and 12 midnight.

A newly engaged couple have a breakdown in an isolated area and must pay a call to the bizarre residence of Dr. Frank-N-Furter.

Both Rocky Horror shows will be shadowcast by the Tolls of Madness troupe from Virginia Tech. Please note that both showings are Rated R and have material that is both lewd and crude! Tolls of Madness, southwest Virginia's Rocky Horror shadowcast, has been performing this cult movie in front of the screen for over 25 years. Continuing a tradition began in New York City at midnight shows, the cast dresses like the iconic characters and encourages audience participation through callback lines aimed at the characters on screen and throwing various props as called for by the film.

The troupe will also have participation packs available for sale on-site.

Director: Jim Sharman

Writers: Richard O'Brien, Jim Sharman

Stars: Barry Bostwick, Susan Sarandon, Tim Curry, Richard O'Brien, Meatloaf

TWO SHOWS: 8:30 pm | 12:00 Midnight

General Admission: $15 + tax. | Click here to purchase tickets.

*Please note: In order to attend both screenings, you must purchase a ticket for BOTH showings -- No exceptions.

Location: Main Theatre

Runtime: 100 minutes

Release Date: August 15, 1975 (UK)

Genre: Comedy

Rating: R | Contains some adult material. Parents are urged to learn more about the film before taking their young children with them.