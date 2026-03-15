The Students of Roanoke Ballet Theatre present: Coppélia

Jefferson Center - Shaftman Performance Hall 541 Luck Ave, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Join the students of RBT’s school for Coppélia — a playful ballet where toys come to life! The performance takes place at the Jefferson Center's Shaftman Performance Hall, Sunday, May 3, 2026.

Follow the bold Swanhilde, her sweetheart Franz, and her friends as they explore the magical toyshop of the wacky inventor, Dr. Coppelius. This comedic ballet will delight the whole family with colorful characters, a case of mistaken identity, and beautiful dancing passed down from the 19th century.

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Jefferson Center - Shaftman Performance Hall 541 Luck Ave, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
540.345.2550
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