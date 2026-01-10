The Takács Quartet

Center for the Arts at Virginia Tech 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24060

Formed in Budapest in 1975, the world-renowned Takács Quartet has become an international favorite for its unique blend of drama, warmth, humor, and precision, bringing fresh insights to the string quartet repertoire.

For its Blacksburg debut, the esteemed quartet is joined by award-winning Jamaican American violist Jordan Bak, winner of the Juilliard Concerto Competition, whose “haunting lyrical grace” (Gramophone) is blazing new trails in the music world.​ 

The swoon-worthy program includes two of the most iconic and famous chamber works ever: two Mozart viola quintets alongside Schubert’s one-movement — and rarely heard — masterpiece, Quartettsatz.

Tickets: Category A - $65 | Category B - $45 | Category C - $25 | $10 students with ID and youth 18 and under

