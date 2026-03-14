The Tin Woman
to
Showtimers Community Theatre 2067 McVitty Road SW, Roanoke, Virginia
Courtesy Showtimers Community Theatre
Reeling in the wake of an unexpected heart transplant, Joy finds herself drawn to contact the donor’s family. A tempestuous meeting ensues resulting in a roller coaster of tears, laughter, and healing.
Based on a true story, “The Tin Woman” explores the power of human connection through hope, tragedy, and the mundane.
Shows: Thursdays through Saturdays - 7:30 p.m. | Sunday Matinee - 2:00 p.m.
Tickets: Adult - $18 | Ages 18 and under - $12
Tickets available April 7, 2026, here.