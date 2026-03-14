× Expand Courtesy Showtimers Community Theatre

Reeling in the wake of an unexpected heart transplant, Joy finds herself drawn to contact the donor’s family. A tempestuous meeting ensues resulting in a roller coaster of tears, laughter, and healing.

Based on a true story, “The Tin Woman” explores the power of human connection through hope, tragedy, and the mundane.

Shows: Thursdays through Saturdays - 7:30 p.m. | Sunday Matinee - 2:00 p.m.

Tickets: Adult - $18 | Ages 18 and under - $12

Tickets available April 7, 2026, here.