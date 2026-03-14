The Tin Woman

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Showtimers Community Theatre 2067 McVitty Road SW, Roanoke, Virginia

Reeling in the wake of an unexpected heart transplant, Joy finds herself drawn to contact the donor’s family. A tempestuous meeting ensues resulting in a roller coaster of tears, laughter, and healing. 

Based on a true story, “The Tin Woman” explores the power of human connection through hope, tragedy, and the mundane. 

Shows: Thursdays through Saturdays - 7:30 p.m. | Sunday Matinee - 2:00 p.m.

Tickets: Adult - $18 | Ages 18 and under - $12

Tickets available April 7, 2026, here.

Info

Showtimers Community Theatre 2067 McVitty Road SW, Roanoke, Virginia
540.774.2660
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