The Wailers are a rare breed of musicians who have earned their place in the annals of music history. Their culture-defining music, embodying the spirit of the 70s reggae movement, has left an indelible mark on the industry.

Experience the magic of their timeless classics and incredible cuts from Bob Marley’s vast repertoire in a set that is truly unforgettable. Under the guidance of Aston Barrett Jr, son of the legendary “Familyman,” The Wailers continue to preserve the legacy of their iconic sound.

Doors open - 7:00 p.m. | Show starts - 8:00 p.m.

Tickets: Premium Reserved - $71 | Regular Reserved - $50 | VIP Tables - Sold Out

