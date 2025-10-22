Founded in 2014 by the husband-and-wife duo Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter, The War and Treaty has emerged as one of the most electrifying new acts in American music. Recently earning their first ever GRAMMY nominations for Best New Artist and Best American Roots Song for “Blank Page,” they also received this year their first ever Duo of the Year nomination from the Country Music Association, Vocal Duo nomination from the Academy of Country Music, plus recognition by the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the Grand Ole Opry, and the Americana Music Association including earning AMA Duo/Group of the Year for the second straight year.

With a lionhearted sonic blend, both roaring with passion and tender to the touch, The Tennessean notes, “they are unlike any other act in music.” The War and Treaty’s major label debut album Lover’s Game (Mercury Nashville), was met with critical praise with Associated Press claiming, “The colossally talented pair continue their commando, no-limits journey to the top of the music world.” Drawing respect across the board, they have gone on to appear as top-flight collaborators including the latest “Hey Driver” with Zach Bryan.

The War and Treaty has captivated audiences across the globe from North America to Europe, Australia and beyond, while headlining their own shows and opening for a diverse group of living legends: Al Green, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, John Legend, Lauren Daigle, and Van Morrison among them.

Thunderstorm Artis

Thunderstorm Artis is a soulful singer-songwriter who finished in the Top 5 on American Idol. Known for his heartfelt lyrics and magnetic voice, Thunderstorm blends folk and pop to tell deeply personal stories that resonate with fans worldwide. His latest release, “I Just Want You to Know,” continues his mission to make music that heals, connects, and inspires.

Doors open - 7:00 p.m. | Show starts - 8:00 p.m.

Tickets: Premium Reserved - $71 | Regular Reserved - $50 | VIP Tables - $328

Click here to purchase tickets.