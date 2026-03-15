Tiny Tot Tri!

× Expand Courtesy PLAY Roanoke

Tiny competitors will participate in a triathlon designed just for them! Each tiny tot will run, bike, and splash their way to the finish line. Participants will need to bring their own bicycle or tricycle, helmet, tennis shoes, comfortable clothes (that can get wet), swim diaper (if your child is still in diapers or pull-ups), towel, and a change of clothes (for the ride home).

*Please note that children must be accompanied by a parent/guardian at all times.

There will be coffee and donuts for the grown-ups, and juice boxes and snacks for the racers!

Ages 18 months – 5 years

Cost: $20

Register Here