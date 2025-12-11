× Expand Standout Arts Toddler Time

Toddler Time

Join the Frontier Culture Museum this January, February, and March for Toddler Time! Each Toddler Time at the Frontier Culture Museum will include a story time, a hands-on historical activity, and a craft to keep.

January 24, 2026: Our second Toddler Time will be focused on historical games. We’ll play games from different cultures and learn how old some of the games we still play today are.

Recommended Age

Toddler Time is designed for children ages 18 months to 4 years. Activities are tailored to this age group to ensure a safe, engaging, and developmentally appropriate experience.

Parent Participation

Because space is limited, we ask that one parent accompany every two children. This helps us welcome as many toddlers as possible while keeping the environment comfortable and enjoyable for all.

Each week there will be two sessions, one at 10:00 AM and one at 11:00 AM. The cost per child is $3, and adults are $5 and includes admission into the museum after the program. The toddler time program is included in the annual pass.

Tickets are on sale now: https://frontierculturemuseum.shop.koronaevent.com/en/offers/t437