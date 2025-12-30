Toe-Tapping Family Dance with Katherine Pettipiece

× Expand Estelle Hillstrom - Community ARTSReach Copy of Advance Tickets: $8 for adults, $5 for kids 4 and up. Ages 0-3 are free. At the door: $12 for adults, $8 for kids. (2160 x 1080 px) - 1 Toe-Tapping Family Dance at Community ARTSReach on Saturday January 31st from 2pm - 4pm

Bring a friend or make new friends at this upcoming Toe-Tapping Family Dance as you reel, do-si-do and make new memories dancing together!

Dance caller and instructor, Katherine Lawson Pettipiece will teach a mix of Colonial-Era Social Dances and Circle Dances to families, friends and all lovers of dance! No experience required and dancers of all ages are welcome. Kids ages 3 and under are FREE!

Grab your tickets today at https://toetappingfamilydance.eventbrite.com