Toe-Tapping Family Dance with Katherine Pettipiece

CommUNITY ARTS Reach Center 3025 Frontier Rd NW, Roanoke, Virginia 24012

Bring a friend or make new friends at this upcoming Toe-Tapping Family Dance as you reel, do-si-do and make new memories dancing together!

Dance caller and instructor, Katherine Lawson Pettipiece will teach a mix of Colonial-Era Social Dances and Circle Dances to families, friends and all lovers of dance! No experience required and dancers of all ages are welcome. Kids ages 3 and under are FREE!

Grab your tickets today at https://toetappingfamilydance.eventbrite.com

