We had the distinct pleasure of welcoming Tom Hamilton to the church in February of 2018 with his band Ghost Light. It took a while, but he finally made it back! Grab those tickets early.

Tom Hamilton's guiding creative principle is very simple: he doesn't like to repeat himself artistically.

For the Philadelphia-based singer/songwriter and guitarist, this mindset stems from a deep-seated motivation to keep pushing himself as an artist — to delve into different lyrical themes and musical detours, to explore potentially uncomfortable and unfamiliar emotional places. "That's a thrilling prospect,” says Hamilton. “To find the deeper things inside and to open up those doors that I didn't even know were there."

As founding member of Brothers Past, American Babies, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Ghost Light and Billy and The Kids, Hamilton has written/recorded roughly a dozen albums and EPs and shared the stage with everyone from John Mayer to Bob Weir to Billy Strings.

Hamilton’s debut record as a solo artist will be released in late 2025.

Doors 6:30 p.m. | Show 8:00 p.m.

TICKETS

General Admission - $23.67, Standing room only

Mobility Accessible Admission - $23.67; MORE INFO

Stool Seating - $34.46; Tall stool seats arranged at tables of 6-8 people on the main floor

Bench Seating - $45.26; MORE INFO

Mezzanine Seating - $45.26; MORE INFO

BUY TICKETS