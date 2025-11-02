Tom Hamilton

5 Points Music Sanctuary 1217 Maple Ave SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

We had the distinct pleasure of welcoming Tom Hamilton to the church in February of 2018 with his band Ghost Light. It took a while, but he finally made it back! Grab those tickets early.

Tom Hamilton's guiding creative principle is very simple: he doesn't like to repeat himself artistically.

For the Philadelphia-based singer/songwriter and guitarist, this mindset stems from a deep-seated motivation to keep pushing himself as an artist — to delve into different lyrical themes and musical detours, to explore potentially uncomfortable and unfamiliar emotional places. "That's a thrilling prospect,” says Hamilton. “To find the deeper things inside and to open up those doors that I didn't even know were there."

As founding member of Brothers Past, American Babies, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Ghost Light and Billy and The Kids, Hamilton has written/recorded roughly a dozen albums and EPs and shared the stage with everyone from John Mayer to Bob Weir to Billy Strings.

Hamilton’s debut record as a solo artist will be released in late 2025.

Doors 6:30 p.m. | Show 8:00 p.m.

TICKETS

  • General Admission - $23.67, Standing room only
  • Mobility Accessible Admission - $23.67; MORE INFO
  • Stool Seating - $34.46; Tall stool seats arranged at tables of 6-8 people on the main floor
  • Bench Seating - $45.26; MORE INFO
  • Mezzanine Seating - $45.26; MORE INFO

BUY TICKETS

Info

5 Points Music Sanctuary 1217 Maple Ave SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Concerts & Live Music
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Tom Hamilton - 2026-01-27 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Tom Hamilton - 2026-01-27 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Tom Hamilton - 2026-01-27 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Tom Hamilton - 2026-01-27 20:00:00 ical