Tom Keifer Band with L.A. Guns

Dr Pepper Park at The Bridges 9 Old Whitmore Ave, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Tom Keifer remains a resilient, relevant figure in the rock world through constant reimagination and renewal. His story begins as the singer-songwriter, guitarist and front man of hard rock heavyweights Cinderella. His signature voice, guitar and bluesy, no-BS arena-shaking songwriting, played an integral role in moving records to the tune of 15 million worldwide. Tom Keifer is enjoying continued success recording and touring with #keiferband, releasing two critically acclaimed solo albums, THE WAY LIFE GOES and RISE. #keiferband is Tom Keifer, Savannah Keifer, Tony Higbee, Billy Mercer, Jarred Pope, Kory Myers, Tanya Davis. The band‘s high energy rock show combines all the classic, chart topping hits of Cinderella with new faves from #keiferband releases.

Tickets: $38.86 | $71.16 | $168.99

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Dr Pepper Park at The Bridges 9 Old Whitmore Ave, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Concerts & Live Music
540-206-2414
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