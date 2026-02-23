A Tour of Italy with the Roanoque Baroque Chamber Orchestra and Choir

× Expand public domain Italy

SEASON IV FINALE

Enjoy a musical journey through the heart of Italy's Baroque legacy, a celebration of timeless artistry that will transport you to sun-drenched piazzas & echoing cathedrals, igniting your soul with passion & wonder.

The featured works form a tapestry of Italian brilliance, performed with the precision and heart that define Roanoque Baroque:

-Giacomo Carissimi's Oratorio Jephte

-Tomaso Albinoni's Concerto for 2 Oboes

-G. Sammartini's Sinfonia in C

-Francesco Durante’s Dixit Dominus