A Tour of Italy with the Roanoque Baroque Chamber Orchestra and Choir

to

Windsor Hills United Methodist Church 3591 Windsor Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24018

SEASON IV FINALE

Enjoy a musical journey through the heart of Italy's Baroque legacy, a celebration of timeless artistry that will transport you to sun-drenched piazzas & echoing cathedrals, igniting your soul with passion & wonder.

The featured works form a tapestry of Italian brilliance, performed with the precision and heart that define Roanoque Baroque:

-Giacomo Carissimi's Oratorio Jephte

-Tomaso Albinoni's Concerto for 2 Oboes

-G. Sammartini's Sinfonia in C

-Francesco Durante’s Dixit Dominus

Info

Windsor Hills United Methodist Church 3591 Windsor Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24018
Concerts & Live Music
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - A Tour of Italy with the Roanoque Baroque Chamber Orchestra and Choir - 2026-05-17 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - A Tour of Italy with the Roanoque Baroque Chamber Orchestra and Choir - 2026-05-17 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - A Tour of Italy with the Roanoque Baroque Chamber Orchestra and Choir - 2026-05-17 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - A Tour of Italy with the Roanoque Baroque Chamber Orchestra and Choir - 2026-05-17 15:00:00 ical