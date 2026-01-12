Once Upon a Song: Opera Roanoke Family Fun Day

× Expand Opera Roanoke Once Upon A Song: Hansel & Gretel Family Fun Day - 1 Opera Roanoke presents Once Upon a Song: Hansel & Gretel Family Fun Day

Opera Roanoke invites you to Once Upon a Song: a family-fun afternoon of music and make-believe designed just for kids (and the grown-ups who love them). Join us at the historic Fishburn Mansion for face painting, storytelling, light kid-friendly snacks, and live mini-performances by our young artists featuring songs from Hansel and Gretel.

Perfect for curious kids and first-time opera explorers.

Sponsored by The Kiwanis Club of Roanoke

Ages: 5-11

No strollers or pets