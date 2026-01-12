Once Upon a Song: Opera Roanoke Family Fun Day
to
Historic Fishburn Mansion 714 13th St SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Opera Roanoke
Once Upon A Song: Hansel & Gretel Family Fun Day - 1
Opera Roanoke presents Once Upon a Song: Hansel & Gretel Family Fun Day
Opera Roanoke invites you to Once Upon a Song: a family-fun afternoon of music and make-believe designed just for kids (and the grown-ups who love them). Join us at the historic Fishburn Mansion for face painting, storytelling, light kid-friendly snacks, and live mini-performances by our young artists featuring songs from Hansel and Gretel.
Perfect for curious kids and first-time opera explorers.
Sponsored by The Kiwanis Club of Roanoke
Ages: 5-11
No strollers or pets