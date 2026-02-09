Valentine’s Collage Hearts

× Expand TMA Marketing The Taubman Museum of Art in downtown Roanoke

Celebrate love, creativity, and color this Valentine’s Day!

Whether you’re a fan of Valentine’s Day or just love art from the heart, this class is all about joy and self-expression.

You’ll create a beautiful collage heart using colorful, fun, and repurposed papers. Tear, layer, and collage your way to something uniquely you—then add paint for perfect finishing touches.

*Finished canvas will be an 8×8″ or 10×10″ square.

Registration required.

$30 Members | $35 General Public

Not a member? Join today for benefits such as discounts on classes and camps, special Member Preview Days, and reciprocal admission to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. Click here for details and to join!