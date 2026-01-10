Virginia Tech Jazz Ensemble & Patrick Henry High School Jazz Band

Jefferson Center - Shaftman Performance Hall 541 Luck Ave, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Join us for an inspiring evening of jazz as the Virginia Tech Jazz Ensemble and the Patrick Henry High School Jazz Band share the stage at Jefferson Center, Wednesday, March 4, 2026. The Virginia Tech Jazz Ensemble, the flagship group of the university's jazz studies program, performs advanced big band literature, emphasizing works by leading contemporary composers and student arrangers. The Patrick Henry High School Jazz Band, under the direction of Mr. Alex Schmitt, is part of a comprehensive band program recognized for excellence in performance and community engagement. This collaborative concert showcases the talents of both ensembles, celebrating the vibrant jazz education in our region.

General Admission: $10

Purchase Tickets Here

