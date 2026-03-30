The Wailers at The Exchange

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The Exchange 201 S. Jefferson Street , Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Roanoke, Va.’s new, premier venue, The Exchange Music Hall, located at 201 S. Jefferson Street, plays host to THE WAILERS - ’50 Years of Positive Vibrations’ on Saturday, May 2, 2026, as the band celebrates 50 years of Rastaman Vibration, one of Bob Marley & The Wailers’ most influential albums. Presented by Vibe Check Productions & Across-the-Way Productions, this special stop on The Wailers’ ‘50 Years of Positive Vibrations’ world tour highlights select cuts from Rastaman Vibration alongside the timeless classics that continue to unite audiences across generations.

• Father Sun — OPENER: https://fathersunband.com

Exchange with us:

• Doors: 5:30 p.m.

• Date: Saturday, May 2, 2026

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The Exchange 201 S. Jefferson Street , Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
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