West End Farmers Market

× Expand Courtesy LEAD For Local Food

Visit our weekday farmers market, where vendors sell fresh fruits and vegetables, locally made bread products, cheese, meat, eggs, and more. We're open every Tuesday year-round.

There's bustle in this place on Tuesday afternoons, as a field of blue tents pops up beside The LEAP Hub, offering seasonal produce and value-added products. This market has quickly become a community asset for the West End neighborhood and place for Roanoke families to gather. ALL KIDS (ages 2-17) get $5 to spend with vendors EVERY WEEK. During many markets, a volunteer leads Story Time, an intern runs a kids activities table, or Roanoke City Public Libraries staff brings books to give away. It's all good, the energy and the offerings at this market. It's good for you, too.

In case of inclement weather, check LEAP's Facebook and Instagram pages for up-to-date information.