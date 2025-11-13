Will Overman "Stranger Tour" with Holy Roller

× Expand Courtesy The Spot on Kirk

WILL OVERMAN is a Virginia raised singer-songwriter living in Nashville, TN. Often referred to as “Appalachian John Mayer,” Overman is known for his dynamic vocal delivery and heart-worn lyrics wrapped in a mixture of Alternative and Country music, that is as restless as the writer himself.

Working with producers Bobby Holland and Brad Sample, Overman’s sophomore album, Stranger (releasing Fall 2025), finds the Virginia-raised singer-songwriter developing as both a storyteller and a musician. Singles such as “Held Up by a Woman,” “Virginia Is For Lovers” and “Names” build on his penchant for poetic lyrics bound by endlessly catchy tunes and are a great representation of the energy that Will delivers live.

Holy Roller brings you songs of love, loss, hope, and heartache. Their early country twang and vivid lyrics meld with signature harmonies for a sound that is beautifully crooning.

Doors - 7:00 pm | Show - 7:30 pm

