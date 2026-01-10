World Ballet Company: Swan Lake

× Expand Courtesy Jefferson Center

The World’s MOST Iconic Ballet - Live on Stage!

The legendary tale of Swan Lake takes flight in a breathtaking production from World Ballet Company, as fate and magic entwine in a timeless battle between good and evil. Featuring a cast of 50 international dancers, over 150 radiant hand-sewn costumes, and stunning hand-crafted sets, this spellbinding performance captures every heart-pounding moment -- from the Dance of the Little Swans to the Black Swan’s iconic 32 fouettés, and every pirouette in between.

With Tchaikovsky’s unforgettable score soaring through the air, immerse yourself in this mesmerizing journey where dreams, heartbreak, and redemption unfold right before your eyes.

Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes (including 20-minute intermission)

Audience: For ages 5 & over

WBC Website: https://worldballetcompany.com/roanoke1

World Ballet Company - Ballet Everywhere, Ballet For All.

*About the Company: Based in Los Angeles, and led by Sasha Gorskaya and Gulya Hartwick, World Ballet Company presents the most beloved and iconic ballets of our time in cities nationwide. Driven by the belief that ballet is for everyone, performances appeal to newcomers and seasoned ballet goers alike. The company attracts many international artists and comprises renowned professional dancers representing over ten countries.

To date, World Ballet Company has traveled to more than 300 cities, reaching an audience of more than 500,000 fans.

Tickets: Loge - $95 | Balcony - $55-$115 | Orchestra - $55-$115

