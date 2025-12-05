The Young Professionals Late Night Lounge – December

× Expand TMA Marketing Two young professionals at the Taubman

Be among the first to join fellow young professionals (22-44) interested in engaging with the arts and your peers as founders of The Young Professionals at the Taubman.

The Young Professionals offers annual Patron level benefits plus programing to help you grow as a professional and in art appreciation.

Volunteer opportunities at Museum events and programing (greeters, programing assistants, art making, food & beverage service, etc).

Monthly programing rotation of Professional Development series and The Collective Late Nights Lounge with 1 beverage ticket included

2 YP guest passes per year

Banner Exhibition Opening party early access and other exclusive offerings throughout the year

Attendees will be entered into a drawing to win a free membership and tickets to the 75th Anniversary New Year’s Eve Kick-Off on December 31.

This event is free and welcoming to all young professionals and includes a drink ticket for those who become a member or upgrade their membership. Bring your friends for a night of art, drinks, and fun!

Ready to join now or upgrade your current membership to become a Young Professional?

Annual Membership: $100 Individual | $200 Dual Family