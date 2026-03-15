Youth Mountain Bike Race

Aimed at novice riders from ages 2 to 14, riders will compete on a short, spectator-friendly course against youth their own age and skill level. Pre-register online to save time (and staff sanity). Pre-registration closes at noon the day of each race. On-site registration opens on the race dates at 4:30 pm. Races start promptly at 5:30 p.m. All riders need to check in at registration prior to lining up to race.

Cost: $5

Register Here