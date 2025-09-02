Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience

× Expand Courtesy Harvester Performance Center

Celebrating their 30th anniversary in 2025, Zoso has become one of the most iconic and respected Led Zeppelin tribute experiences in the world, having played over 4,800 shows across the globe. Known for their unparalleled dedication to faithfully recreating the legendary band's live performances, Zoso has earned accolades from both critics and fans alike.

The band was founded by Matt Jernigan and Adam Sandling, both of whom are renowned for their exceptional musicianship and passion for Led Zeppelin's music. Jernigan, who takes on the colossal role of Robert Plant, has a commanding stage presence that rivals the icon himself. Sandling, who brings John Paul Jones to life, masterfully plays bass, keyboards, and mandolin, replicating the multifaceted talent of the Zeppelin legend.

In 2015, Bevan Davies joined Zoso as John Bonham, completing the lineup. An accomplished drummer with a resume that includes playing with Danzig, Jerry Cantrell (of Alice in Chains), Static X, and Billy Duffy (of The Cult), Davies brings an unmistakable power and precision to Zoso’s live shows, helping the band recreate Bonham’s legendary drum sound.

Zoso’s live performances focus on the raw energy and intricate musicality of Led Zeppelin’s best-known hits and deeper tracks, with a particular emphasis on recreating their live show experience. The band’s commitment to authenticity has earned them praise from major outlets, with the LA Times calling them “head and shoulders above all other Led Zeppelin tributes,” and the St. Petersburg Times describing them as “the most exacting of all the Led Zeppelin tributes.”

With over 30 years of music history behind them, Zoso continues to be regarded as one of the finest Led Zeppelin tributes, with the Chicago Sun-Times calling them “the closest to the original of any Led Zeppelin tribute.” Whether you're a lifelong fan of Led Zeppelin or discovering their music for the first time, Zoso delivers an unforgettable experience that takes you back to the glory days of rock and roll.

Doors open - 7:00 p.m. | Show starts - 8:00 p.m.

Tickets: Premium Reserved - $45 | Regular Reserved - $35 | VIP Tables - Sold Out

