Giving Back in Retirement

The story below is from our 2023 edition of Retire-VA. View the rest of the issue for free here!

Taking the time to better your community makes a huge difference to those around you – and can even improve your own well-being.

× Expand Courtesy of LEAP Volunteering at a community garden is an excellent way to stay active and help out your neighbors.

While retirement is a beautiful season of life, many people, after spending most of their lives in the workforce, struggle to find fulfilling things to do. Here are some ways you can give back to your community and fill your new-found time that might just help you discover a new sense of purpose.

Mentor Younger Generations

We all acquire skills and develop interests that stick with us, so why not pass that knowledge on to others? SCORE Western Virginia is an excellent organization to volunteer with for those who have a background in business and a passion for aiding entrepreneurs in achieving their small business goals. Another group that offers opportunities to assist others through mentorship is Blue Ridge Literacy whose team of volunteer-based tutors and teachers help adults and their families hone their English literacy skills.

If you love kids, reach out to West End Center for Youth to see how you can help. Teach youngsters how to play a sport you enjoy by getting involved with elementary school volunteer recreation clubs or your local YMCA. Boy and Girl Scout councils also offer an array of volunteer options pertaining to everything from becoming troop leaders to assisting with the coordination of fundraisers.

Give Back to Veterans

× Expand Courtesy of the Roanoke Valley Veterans Council When it comes to giving back to local vets, opportunities are abundant and volunteers are needed across the board.

Veteran organizations in our region could use volunteers now more than ever. “They need help on all levels, in all realms,” says Perry C. “Ace” Taylor Jr., President of the Roanoke Valley Veterans Council. “The opportunities are endless.”

A great place to start looking for ways to help is the Salem VA Medical Center which has many different volunteer options to choose from. Transportation for vets is an ongoing issue in our region, so joining an organization like Disabled American Veterans and volunteering to drive former service members to appointments would assist in fulfilling this ever-growing need. There are also chances to volunteer with programs that focus on providing veterans with therapeutic recreation opportunities, such as Healing Hands and Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing. Simply donating your time to staffing a local veterans-related event, such as the Roanoke Valley Veterans Council’s Memorial Day Ceremony, can also make a meaningful difference.

Become a Healthcare Volunteer

When patients feel unwell, a kind gesture and warm smile can really lift their spirits. Carilion Clinic has a wealth of possibilities to choose from, including directing patients, serving as host in various waiting areas and the chance to make Roanoke Memorial Hospital’s Ronald McDonald Family Room, designated for the families of hospitalized children, and those in it feel as peaceful as possible.

Advanced illness and hospice organizations like Good Samaritan and ProMedica are always looking for people willing to provide their patients with extra support. Volunteers are welcome to help those in their care by running errands, staying with patients so their familial caretakers can rest or by just being a comforting touch and friendly face.

× Expand Courtesy of Good Samaritan Hospice Pat, a Good Samaritan Hospice volunteer.

Socialize with Animals

If you’re passionate about all things critters, helping animals who could use some extra love might be the perfect way to give back. The Roanoke Wildlife Rescue and the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke give volunteers the unique opportunity to help in the rehabilitation process of species native to our region.

The Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue relies on the generous contributions of the community to continue their operations. They have a human companions program where each person is assigned a horse or two that they groom, walk and spend quality time with. Animal shelters and welfare organizations like the Roanoke Valley SPCA and Angels of Assisi are also appreciative of animal-loving volunteers.

Saint Francis Service Dogs is a fantastic option for those who hope to make a difference in not only the lives of dogs but also their future owners. Erin Morris, Marketing and Public Relations Manager, says that many of their dog walkers, puppy sitters and puppy raisers are retirees and that Saint Francis wouldn’t be able to accomplish their mission without them. “The support provided by our volunteers allows us to continue to help people with disabilities achieve their goals and have greater independence through partnership with exceptional service and facility dogs.”

Courtesy of Saint Francis Service Dogs Jean Evans is one of many retirees who volunteer as dog walkers at Saint Francis Service Dogs.

Donate Time to Worthy Causes

There are so many incredible organizations in the region in need of recruits ready to jump in to help them continue their good work. Aid the homeless by volunteering at places like the Rescue Mission of Roanoke Valley, Family Promise of Greater Roanoke and RAM House, or help fight hunger by preparing meals with Feeding Southwest Virginia. The American Red Cross is also looking for volunteers to transport blood donations, greet people at drives and more.

For those passionate about helping individuals in crisis, SARA Roanoke has a team of volunteer advocates who offer resources and solace to callers through their 24/7 hotline. “Our volunteers receive professional training in sexual violence dynamics and crisis intervention,” says Bethny Barrett, Director of Outreach and Education. “We take pride in supporting our volunteers, and we want the volunteer experience to be fulfilling.”

Offer Up Some Elbow Grease

The more hands helping with a labor-intensive project, the better! At Habitat for Humanity, no previous experience is necessary for folks to assist with build homes for those in need. LEAP (Local Environmental Agriculture Project) has established community gardens and hosts weekly volunteer work days at one of their three sites.

For a smaller scale project, offer to help a neighbor clean up their flower beds or pick up some fallen tree branches in their yard. Make the whole neighborhood a prettier place to be by picking up litter, or you can set out on a litter collecting adventure with other residents by joining a group like the Roanoke Plawkers.

Share with Those in Need

It’s always wonderful to donate money to worthy causes when you’re able, but there are also other ways to share with those who could use a hand up. Take a couple hours to look around your home and collect items such as clothing, shoes and housewares you aren’t using. Donate them to places like Goodwill. Some organizations, like the Salvation Army, even offer home pick-up services. Little Free Libraries are set up throughout the region for all of your book donating needs.