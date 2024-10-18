The Humble Hustle Company Celebrates 9th Anniversary with Screening & Fundraiser

× Expand The Humble Hustle Company Copy of Copy of Simple Retro Typography Motivational Quote Instagram Post (1080 x 1350 px) - 1

As The Humble Hustle Company Inc., (THHC) approaches 10 years of exposing, educating, and empowering the local community through its services and initiatives in 2025, we’re celebrating this year with a special fundraiser event. On November 4th, 2024, join us for a viewing of The Rewritten Narrative Documentary to get a deep understanding on how The Humble Hustle Company Inc., and its associated entities were built. The film emphasizes the importance of our imperfect journey, and the opportunities that arose from it, leading us to where we are today.

After the screening, there will be a Q&A session where attendees can ask questions about the future of THHC’s programs and initiatives, and how the organization’s sister entities support each other. The event will be held at The Grandin Theater, 1310 Grandin Rd SW, Roanoke, VA 24015. Doors open at 6:30 PM. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated towards THHC’s programs and initiatives that uplift local youth.

For more information about The Rewritten Narrative event:

For more information about the film and to purchase tickets for the event, visit the link HERE.

About The Humble Hustle Company, INC.

The Humble Hustle Company, Inc. was founded to create exposure opportunities for Black youth in Roanoke and surrounding areas. The organization has played a key role in the region, providing support through free programs for youths of all ages from elementary through high school, including outdoor programs, cooking workshops, mentoring, and college readiness events. Approaching 10 years of operations, the organization is looking forward to expanding its impact and connecting with more youth in 2025 by getting more community members involved in its mission.

Learn how to get involved on their website HERE.

To receive program updates and happenings, visit their Facebook page HERE.