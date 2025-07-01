2025 Medical Professionals: Physicians to Women

A special advertising section

2025 Medical Professional Profiles: Physicians to Women

× Expand Courtesy of Physicians to Women Left to RightFront Row: Dr. Caroline Welchman, Sarah Hahn, NP-C, Sarah Williams, PA-C, Dr. Heather Draeger, Dr. Jamie Buck Back Row: Stephanie Quinn, WHNP-C, Dr. Dianna Curtis, Dr. Brittany Kane Not Pictured: Dr. Mark Chewning, Dr. Denise Inman, Dr. Jill Gaines

Dr. Jamie Buck

Expand Courtesy of Physicians to Women Dr. Jamie Buck

Doctor Jamie Buck joined Physicians to Women in 2012. She was born in Pearisburg, Virginia. Dr. Buck received her Bachelor of Science in Biology at Wake Forest University and her M.D. from the Medical College of Virginia. Her residency was in OB/GYN at Wake Forest University. Dr. Buck is Board Certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology. She is married and the proud mother of three beautiful, fun, and inquisitive young girls.

Dr. Jill Gaines

Expand Courtesy of Physicians to Women Dr. Jill Gaines

Doctor Jill Gaines joined Physicians To Women in 2009. She was born in San Antonio, Texas. Doctor Gaines received a Bachelor of Science in Biology at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. She received her Doctor of Medicine from University of Nebraska Medical Center, in Omaha, Nebraska. Her residency was completed in OB/GYN with Bethesda Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. Doctor Gaines spent several summers providing medical services to patients in Belize, Nepal, Nicaragua, and India. She is Board Certified by the American Board of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. Dr. Gaines and her husband are the proud parents of twin boys and a girl.

Dr. Dianna L. Curtis

Expand Courtesy of Physicians to Women Dr. Dianna Curtis

Doctor Dianna L. Curtis joined Physicians To Women in 2000. She was born in Bethesda, Maryland. Doctor Curtis received a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Biology from Virginia Commonwealth University. She received her Doctor of Medicine from Eastern Virginia Medical School. Her residency was completed in OB/GYN with Carilion Health System. Doctor Curtis is Board Certified by the American Board of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. She served as Chief of the OB/GYN Department at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital 2008 – 2009.

Dr. Curtis has been recognized numerous years in the Roanoker magazine as one of the best OB/GYN doctors in Roanoke. She is also a trained da Vinci robotic surgeon. In April of 2024, she delivered her last baby and transitioned her practice to office gynecology. Dr Curtis feels grateful and blessed to have shared nearly 30 years helping people grow their families and looks forward to this next phase of her career. She hopes to have a bit more personal time to travel and visit family and friends.

Expand Courtesy of Physicians to Women Stephanie Quinn, WHNP-C

Stephanie Quinn, WHNP-C

A proud Roanoke native, Stephanie Quinn has been an integral part of Physicians To Women since 2004, where she has built a reputation for her compassionate care and expertise in women's health. After earning her undergraduate degree from Radford University, she went on to achieve her Master of Science as a nurse practitioner, with a focus on women's health, from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Stephanie is deeply passionate about helping women live their healthiest lives, and her extensive experience and warm approach have made her a trusted figure in the community. Outside of her professional work, she is a devoted mother to two children, balancing her career with family life.

When she’s not working, you can find Stephanie exploring the great outdoors—whether it’s hiking through scenic trails or kayaking on the water. Traveling is also a big part of her life, and she enjoys discovering new places and cultures, bringing back new perspectives to her work and her personal life.

Physicians to Women

21 Highland Ave SE, Suite 200

Roanoke VA 24013

540-982-8881

www.ptow.com