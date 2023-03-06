Botetourt County Historical Society and Attic Productions Tells True, Local Love Story

Courtesy of Botetourt County

Botetourt County Historical Society (BCHS) has teamed up with Attic Productions to bring to life a true story that took place in Fincastle during the latter half of the 1800s. The ill-fated love story of Ann Godwin and Charles Figgat reads like a modern-day soap opera, told through letters written between the two for many years. Inspired by the 2013 book Dear Nannie…yours devotedly, Charlie, by Gail McMillan and Jean Robbins, Attic Productions has adapted the story for the stage and will explore the courtship, marriage, and end of one of Fincastle’s most enduring tales.

BCHS Executive Director, Lynsey Allie states, “This concept has been a long time in the works and we are just so excited to finally be able to have this idea come to life! Attic Productions has done a wonderful job getting this together and we just can’t wait to see the final product!”

Katrina Yancey with Attic Productions says, “Attic Productions is thrilled to work in partnership with Botetourt County Historical Society on this original piece. We are proud to be a part of the Botetourt community and look forward to bringing this wonderful story to you.”

Showings will be April 14 – 16 and 21 - 23. Friday & Saturday evenings at 7:30 pm and Saturday & Sunday Matinees at 2:30 pm. Tickets will be available for $20, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the Historical Society. The Society will also have copies of the book, Dear Nannie available for purchase. Please contact Attic Productions regarding tickets and showing information.