Food Truck Frenzy!

Editor's Note: This list is an addition to our dining piece found in our July/August 2019 issue. See the article on Hanu Truck here and Mama Jean's BBQ here, or on our free digital guide.

From Korean and grilled cheeses to lemonades and donuts, catch these popular food trucks cruising around our region (be sure to check out their Facebook pages or other social media feeds to see where they’re headed each day!):

2Dye4Que & Catering

Traditional backyard barbecue just might taste better when served out of this truck.

521-9811

Facebook.com/2dye4que

Buddy’s BBQ

North Carolina-style BBQ “with a Franklin County twist,” their meats are smoked daily and paired with homemade sauces, including two with moonshine.

482-0369

Facebook.com/buddysbbqva

Cheesesteak Factory & Jerk House

This uniquely two-sided truck serves authentic Jamaican dishes and tasty cheesesteaks.

404-9368

Chef Claytor’s Dream on a Plate

Southern staples like fried chicken and meatloaf, in addition to sandwiches and salads, are ready to hit the road to your event.

795-9165

The Dojo Grill

This truck offers a variety of artisan grilled cheeses, including vegetarian options.

793-3051

Facebook.com/dojogrill

Fork in the Road Food Truck

The tastes you love from Fork in the Alley (and Market), now available in food truck form.

526-6363

Facebook.com/roadfork

The Lick BBQ & Company

Award-winning smoked BBQ, signature sauces and homemade sides – what’s not to love?

857-8968

Facebook.com/thelickbbqcompany

Mama Crockett’s Cider Donuts

This crew makes fresh apple cider donuts with every order. Get a dozen for the office (or yourself, we don’t judge!).

Facebook.com/mamacrocketts

Master Sergeant BBQ

A 31-year career Army veteran brings his South Carolina-style BBQ skills to us with ribs, chicken, pulled pork, sides and more.

218-6714

Facebook.com/MSGBBQ

Mountain Grille

A hefty menu offers something for everyone, including burgers, cheesesteaks, chili cheese fries and even fried pickle spears.

537-6904

Facebook.com/usandmg

Rick’s Wrap It Up

Cheesesteaks, gourmet burgers and chicken with low-carb tortillas. Vegan options are also included.

Rick.neifert@gmail.com

Rock & Roll Diner

Their brick and mortar location serves up plenty of fanfare like wings, tacos and sandwiches, while their truck hosts an award-winning burger.

595-7625

Facebook.com/RockandRollDinerRoanoke

Stacey’s Grill 2 Go

Options like stuffed or California grilled cheese, burgers and quesadillas are a modern twist on classic favorites.

309-4126

Facebook.com/staceysgrill2go

Taco Riendo

Authentic Mexican food such as sopes, tortas, tacos, burritos and more will tickle your tastebuds.

336-682-7089

Taqueria Express

Carne asade, yuca con chicharron and pupusas are a small sampling of this truck’s delicious dishes.

235-4370

Facebook.com/taqueriaexpress01

Taqueria Rosita

Traditional Honduran, Mexican and Salvadoran dishes might have you chasing this truck down for more.

519-3751

Facebook.com/rosita.taqueria

Thai This Food Truck

Authentic Thai food includes spicy pork rice bowls, green curry and pad thai.

200-9266

Facebook.com/Thaithisfoodtruck

Wake & Bacon

This rotating menu includes paninis, avocado fries, spring rolls and, of course, bacon!

597-0414

Facebook.com/WakeAndBaconVA

Did we miss a food truck, or perhaps a new one is hitting the road soon? Let us know so we can add it to our list! Email editor Liz Long at llong@theroanoker.com.