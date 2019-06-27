Food Truck Frenzy!

Editor's Note: This list is an addition to our dining piece found in our July/August 2019 issue. See the article on Hanu Truck here and Mama Jean's BBQ here, or on our free digital guide.
From Korean and grilled cheeses to lemonades and donuts, catch these popular food trucks cruising around our region (be sure to check out their Facebook pages or other social media feeds to see where they’re headed each day!):
2Dye4Que & Catering
Traditional backyard barbecue just might taste better when served out of this truck.
521-9811
Buddy’s BBQ
North Carolina-style BBQ “with a Franklin County twist,” their meats are smoked daily and paired with homemade sauces, including two with moonshine.
482-0369
Cheesesteak Factory & Jerk House
This uniquely two-sided truck serves authentic Jamaican dishes and tasty cheesesteaks.
404-9368
Chef Claytor’s Dream on a Plate
Southern staples like fried chicken and meatloaf, in addition to sandwiches and salads, are ready to hit the road to your event.
795-9165
The Dojo Grill
This truck offers a variety of artisan grilled cheeses, including vegetarian options.
793-3051
Fork in the Road Food Truck
The tastes you love from Fork in the Alley (and Market), now available in food truck form.
526-6363
The Lick BBQ & Company
Award-winning smoked BBQ, signature sauces and homemade sides – what’s not to love?
857-8968
Facebook.com/thelickbbqcompany
Mama Crockett’s Cider Donuts
This crew makes fresh apple cider donuts with every order. Get a dozen for the office (or yourself, we don’t judge!).
Master Sergeant BBQ
A 31-year career Army veteran brings his South Carolina-style BBQ skills to us with ribs, chicken, pulled pork, sides and more.
218-6714
Mountain Grille
A hefty menu offers something for everyone, including burgers, cheesesteaks, chili cheese fries and even fried pickle spears.
537-6904
Rick’s Wrap It Up
Cheesesteaks, gourmet burgers and chicken with low-carb tortillas. Vegan options are also included.
Rock & Roll Diner
Their brick and mortar location serves up plenty of fanfare like wings, tacos and sandwiches, while their truck hosts an award-winning burger.
595-7625
Facebook.com/RockandRollDinerRoanoke
Stacey’s Grill 2 Go
Options like stuffed or California grilled cheese, burgers and quesadillas are a modern twist on classic favorites.
309-4126
Taco Riendo
Authentic Mexican food such as sopes, tortas, tacos, burritos and more will tickle your tastebuds.
336-682-7089
Taqueria Express
Carne asade, yuca con chicharron and pupusas are a small sampling of this truck’s delicious dishes.
235-4370
Facebook.com/taqueriaexpress01
Taqueria Rosita
Traditional Honduran, Mexican and Salvadoran dishes might have you chasing this truck down for more.
519-3751
Thai This Food Truck
Authentic Thai food includes spicy pork rice bowls, green curry and pad thai.
200-9266
Facebook.com/Thaithisfoodtruck
Wake & Bacon
This rotating menu includes paninis, avocado fries, spring rolls and, of course, bacon!
597-0414
Did we miss a food truck, or perhaps a new one is hitting the road soon? Let us know so we can add it to our list! Email editor Liz Long at llong@theroanoker.com.