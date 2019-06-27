Beloved Brisket

The story below is from our July/August 2019 issue. For the full issue Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

Mama Jean’s Barbecue, named after Madison Ruckel’s mother, is making a name for itself in BBQ.

Roanoke has plenty of barbecue joints dotting its valley. But I say bring on another; especially if it’s Mama Jean’s Barbecue.

In the fall of 2018, Madison and Kelli Ruckel moved to Salem. For Kelli, it was a homecoming. For Madison, however, living in the mountain south was an entirely new experience. Madison grew up in Destin, Florida with his mother, and both sets of grandparents nearby. While his grandmother was the cook of the family, Madison credits his mother, who passed away in 2010, for influencing his creativity in the kitchen. He named Mama Jean’s Barbecue in her honor.

“My mom was an artist,” explains Madison. “She was also a single mom. Growing up, it was just her and me. She practiced all kinds of artforms. She taught me how to express myself artistically with integrity.”

A couple years after high school, Madison landed a job with Home Team BBQ in Charleston, South Carolina. He helped open the original location in 2006, became a partner and helped grow the restaurant to its current multi-location status throughout Charleston.

After 12 years in Charleston, Madison and Kelli were ready for a change. Kelli missed the mountains and Madison was ready to strike out on his own. Madison researched the market possibilities in Roanoke and found it wide open for his style of barbecue—brisket in particular. This, coupled with Roanoke’s positive economic trajectory and being close to Kelli’s family, made Roanoke an easy choice.

Moving to a new area, settling a family and opening a business is challenging enough. Challenges compound when said business involves moving (literally) parts like a 108-inch wood smoker and a 24-foot Airstream camper turned food truck. And while food trucks don’t carry the same overhead associated with restaurants, they have their own set of challenges; namely, food prep and storage.

With Mama Jean’s in particular, mobility and places to set up also become a concern. Madison says Roanoke folks have been incredibly friendly and accommodating, making the transition for his family and business much easier than it otherwise could have been.

Like the work of wood-smoking meats, Madison learned barbecue the slow and patient way: traveling to barbecue hotspots across the south, sitting under master grillers and old-fashioned trial and error. His artistic eye for taking photos of his food opened further learning opportunities chefs only dream of. Through Instagram, Madison started connecting with chefs from around the world. This led to invites to make barbecue at giant food festivals in places like London, Dublin and Brazil.

Madison says these experiences, while a great honor and loads of fun, are all about learning something new. All of it—the years at Home Town, traveling the country and the world—have been culling experiences he now pours into Mama Jean’s.

