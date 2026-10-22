Editor’s Note: November/December 2026

I’ve had the privilege of contributing to The Roanoker for the past six years, telling stories about the people, places, and organizations that make this region distinctive.

Now, I’m excited to step into a new role as editor of the magazine.

Over more than a decade in journalism, I’ve worked as a reporter, editor and publisher for newspapers and magazines in Virginia and North Carolina. Those experiences have given me the opportunity to cover communities from a variety of perspectives, but taking the helm of a magazine I’ve contributed to for six years feels especially meaningful. Roanoke has been my home during that time, and I’m looking forward to helping shape how The Roanoker continues to tell the stories of this region.

My previous magazine experience has also taught me that the best local publications do more than document what’s happening, rather they help readers discover something new about their community, whether that’s a business, a tradition, a restaurant or a neighbor with an interesting story to tell.

That’s what I hope to continue at The Roanoker.

There’s plenty to discover in this issue, starting with our annual Dining Awards, celebrating the restaurants and culinary standouts our readers love. As we head into the holidays, Laura Wade offers inspiration with 12 Dates of Christmas, featuring festive ways to spend time together around the region. Christy Rippel looks at ways to make the season a little more manageable with Holiday Hacks, while new contributor Amy Loeffler shares a foodie gift guide highlighting local options for the food lovers on your shopping list.

You’ll also find my feature, The Tax Season Front Lines, which looks at the people behind tax preparation in the Roanoke area, from VITA volunteers to local accountants navigating the demands of filing season and helping residents along the way.

As I begin this new chapter with The Roanoker, I’m looking forward to continuing to explore the stories that make our region worth knowing and giving you a few new reasons to pick up each issue.

Thanks for reading, and I’ll see you around Roanoke.



Aila Boyd, Editor

aboyd@vistamediainc.com



The story above first appeared in our November/December 2026 issue.