On the Front Lines of Tax Season

Written by Aila Boyd

As tax deadlines approach, accountants across the Roanoke Valley settle into a familiar rhythm: longer days, weekend work, stacks of financial documents, and questions from clients trying to make sense of what they owe or what they might get back.

But preparing a tax return is only part of the job.

For local accountants and volunteer tax preparers, tax season can mean helping a worried business owner respond to IRS notices, making sure a family receives tax credits for which it qualifies or explaining why something a taxpayer heard about a change in the law may not apply to their return.

“Tax season is definitely our busiest time of year, but most people don’t realize that the work starts long before a return is actually prepared,” said Andrea H. Stepka, a certified public accountant with Foti, Flynn, Lowen & Co.