The 12 Dates of Christmas
Written by Laura Wade
This holiday season, why not make a date out of the things that make the holidays magical-twinkling lights, Christmas trees and parades, gingerbread houses and cookies, culture and crafts and holiday music?
These 12 dates are a holiday bucket list for the Roanoke Valley and surrounding communities. They aren’t just for couples. Bring your sweetheart, your friends, or your family and make the most of the magic.
Date 1: Christmas Tree Hunt
Wander around a local Christmas tree farm and find “the one.” Find a funny tree and an over-the-top tree, then pick the one that is perfect for your home.
If you aren’t buying a tree, you can pick out a freshly made wreath to bring the scent of pine home with you.
Take in the sights and smells and snap some photos that could become your Christmas card.