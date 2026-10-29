Walmart, Sam’s Club campaign raises $71,076 for Feeding Southwest Virginia

Walmart and Sam’s Club’s annual Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign raised $71,076.50 for Feeding Southwest Virginia to help provide food and resources to families across the region.

The 13th annual campaign, held April 6-May 3, brought together shoppers, store associates, suppliers, and other supporters to benefit the food bank’s programs and distribution network.

The funding will support direct-service programs, including the Neighborhood Pantry in Roanoke and Harvest Home Kitchen in Abingdon, along with distribution efforts through local organizations such as God’s Storehouse in Danville and Agape Food Pantry in Wythe County.

Feeding Southwest Virginia works with more than 290 agency partners across a service area spanning 26 counties and nine cities.

“Ending hunger takes more than one solution. It takes people who are willing to look out for one another and take action in their community,” said Pamela Irvine, president and CEO of Feeding Southwest Virginia. “Every day, we see neighbors who are working hard but still need support putting food on the table. Thanks to the generosity of our community and the ongoing partnership of Walmart and Sam’s Club, we can help provide food and hope throughout our community.”

Other partners in the food bank’s network include Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry in Smyth County, Helping Hands Food Pantry in Tazewell County, and Helping Hands Foundation in Montgomery County. The organizations serve children, veterans, families, and working individuals experiencing food insecurity.

Nationally, the campaign has generated more than $245 million for Feeding America and its local partner food banks since 2014, helping secure more than 2.4 billion meals, according to campaign organizers.

“What I love about Fight Hunger. Spark Change. is that it starts right in our communities. It’s a customer or member adding a donation at checkout, an associate volunteering, a food bank team loading a truck or a local pantry helping a family put dinner on the table,” said Kayla Burton, Walmart’s senior manager of cause marketing and customer engagement. “All of those individual actions add up, and we’re proud to work alongside Feeding America and local food banks to help neighbors get the food they need.”

The campaign is part of a partnership spanning more than 20 years among Walmart, Sam’s Club, and Feeding America. According to the organizations, that partnership has provided more than $300 million and more than 10 billion pounds of food. Walmart also supports food banks through year-round food donations and investments in their ability to collect, transport, and distribute food.

As the holiday season approaches, Feeding Southwest Virginia is encouraging residents to volunteer, donate, advocate, or support local hunger-relief efforts.

For more information, visit feedingswva.org.

Author

You Might Also Like:

McConnon

Roanoke College dedicates McConnon Discovery Center

Feeding SWVA

Feeding Southwest Virginia names Gina Crumbliss president and CEO

Two people in cowboy hats walk down a sunny tree-lined street; the man holds an acoustic guitar.

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings Bring Their Acclaimed Live Performance to Berglund Center on October 22

Berglund Center is proud to welcome acclaimed singer-songwriters Gillian Welch & David Rawlings to Berglund Performing Arts Theatre on Thursday, October 22, 2026.
Aerial view of downtown Roanoke with the Taubman Museum's curved metal roof and the brick train station with columns.

Saturdays July 18 & August 29 Free at the Roanoke History & O. Winston Link Museums

The Roanoke History & O. Winston Link Museums will offer free admission to visitors from Roanoke City, Roanoke County, Salem, Botetourt, Bedford, Craig, Franklin, Floyd, and Montgomery Counties on Saturday July 18 and Saturday August 29, 2026.
The Body Mechanic logo: a muscled human back with arms outstretched, framed by a gear and vines, above "Pain Relief Solutions.

The Body Mechanic Approved as VA Community Care Provider

The Body Mechanic in Salem has been approved as a provider in the VA Community Care Network, giving eligible local veterans access to VA-authorized medically focused massage therapy services closer to home.
A crowd relaxes on lawn chairs and benches under tall trees in front of a covered outdoor stage at dusk.

Grammy-Winning Steep Canyon Rangers and Regional Favorites Phat Laces Headline Weekend at The Dog Bowl

The 5 Points Music Foundation and Black Dog Salvage invite music lovers to a full weekend of live music at The Dog Bowl, featuring Steep Canyon Rangers with Colby T. Helms and Phat Laces with Talking Cake.
ClarityVet Consulting logo: teal paw print inside a gray compass rose, with gray text below.

Clarity Vet Consulting Launches in Roanoke

Clarity Vet Consulting introduces dedicated in-home pet hospice and end-of-life care.
Poster for Behind the Scream with David Arquette, showing a man holding a knife beside a Ghostface mask.

BEHIND THE SCREAM: A Live Conversation with David Arquette

Actor David Arquette takes the Berglund Center stage after a special 30th anniversary screening of "Scream."
A guitarist in a dark embroidered western-style jacket and sunglasses plays a honey-colored Telecaster on a stage.

Joe Bonamassa Announces 2027 U.S. Spring Tour, Includes Berglund Center

Blues-rock titan Joe Bonamassa has announced a new run of Spring 2027 U.S. tour dates, including Roanoke, VA on February 23rd at Berglund Performing Arts Theatre.
Flyer for a mobile pet health clinic on Friday, July 10, 10am-2pm, showing four cats and dogs above a list of service prices and a mobile clinic van.

Angels of Assisi and Bedford Community Pet Coalition to Host Low-Cost Mobile Pet Health Clinic

Angels of Assisi, in partnership with Community Pet Coalition of Bedford, will host a low-cost Mobile Pet Health Clinic on Friday, July 10, in the parking lot of the Bedford County Animal Shelter.

Current Issue

CALENDAR OF EVENTS