Walmart, Sam’s Club campaign raises $71,076 for Feeding Southwest Virginia

Walmart and Sam’s Club’s annual Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign raised $71,076.50 for Feeding Southwest Virginia to help provide food and resources to families across the region.

The 13th annual campaign, held April 6-May 3, brought together shoppers, store associates, suppliers, and other supporters to benefit the food bank’s programs and distribution network.

The funding will support direct-service programs, including the Neighborhood Pantry in Roanoke and Harvest Home Kitchen in Abingdon, along with distribution efforts through local organizations such as God’s Storehouse in Danville and Agape Food Pantry in Wythe County.

Feeding Southwest Virginia works with more than 290 agency partners across a service area spanning 26 counties and nine cities.

“Ending hunger takes more than one solution. It takes people who are willing to look out for one another and take action in their community,” said Pamela Irvine, president and CEO of Feeding Southwest Virginia. “Every day, we see neighbors who are working hard but still need support putting food on the table. Thanks to the generosity of our community and the ongoing partnership of Walmart and Sam’s Club, we can help provide food and hope throughout our community.”

Other partners in the food bank’s network include Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry in Smyth County, Helping Hands Food Pantry in Tazewell County, and Helping Hands Foundation in Montgomery County. The organizations serve children, veterans, families, and working individuals experiencing food insecurity.

Nationally, the campaign has generated more than $245 million for Feeding America and its local partner food banks since 2014, helping secure more than 2.4 billion meals, according to campaign organizers.

“What I love about Fight Hunger. Spark Change. is that it starts right in our communities. It’s a customer or member adding a donation at checkout, an associate volunteering, a food bank team loading a truck or a local pantry helping a family put dinner on the table,” said Kayla Burton, Walmart’s senior manager of cause marketing and customer engagement. “All of those individual actions add up, and we’re proud to work alongside Feeding America and local food banks to help neighbors get the food they need.”

The campaign is part of a partnership spanning more than 20 years among Walmart, Sam’s Club, and Feeding America. According to the organizations, that partnership has provided more than $300 million and more than 10 billion pounds of food. Walmart also supports food banks through year-round food donations and investments in their ability to collect, transport, and distribute food.

As the holiday season approaches, Feeding Southwest Virginia is encouraging residents to volunteer, donate, advocate, or support local hunger-relief efforts.

For more information, visit feedingswva.org.