Feeding Southwest Virginia names Gina Crumbliss president and CEO

Feeding SWVA

SALEM, Va. — Feeding Southwest Virginia has named Gina M. Crumbliss its next president and CEO, effective Nov. 1, succeeding founder Pamela Irvine, who will retire at the end of the year.

Irvine, who founded the regional food bank 45 years ago, will support the leadership transition through December, transferring institutional knowledge and introducing Crumbliss to partners and supporters. Crumbliss will assume responsibility for executive leadership Nov. 1.

The appointment follows a national search led by a task force of the food bank’s board of directors, with support from Armstrong McGuire and input from staff and other stakeholders. Both the task force’s recommendation and the board’s selection were unanimous.

“We are deeply grateful to Pam for 45 years of leadership and dedication to our neighbors and for building Feeding Southwest Virginia into the organization it is today,” said board Chair Jim Pearman. “We are confident in Gina’s ability to build on that legacy. Her food bank leadership experience and commitment to strong community partnerships will serve our region well, and she has the unanimous support of our Board as she leads this work forward.”

Crumbliss brings experience in hunger relief, fundraising, finance, and community partnerships. As president and CEO of the Chattanooga Area Food Bank, she led an organization serving 20 counties in Tennessee and Georgia, expanding food distribution and strengthening philanthropic support.

Her work has included health care partnerships connecting nutritious food with better health and programs that give people more choice in the food they receive.

“I am honored to join Feeding Southwest Virginia and work alongside a team so dedicated to helping neighbors access the nutritious food they need,” Crumbliss said. “I look forward to learning from our staff and partners, getting to know the communities we serve, and building on the work Pam has led. Together, we can strengthen those relationships and help more families thrive.”

Irvine credited the food bank’s staff, volunteers, donors, and partners for supporting its mission.

“Leading Feeding Southwest Virginia has been a privilege, and I am deeply grateful to the staff, volunteers, donors, and partners who have shared in this work,” Irvine said. “Their commitment to our neighbors is what makes this organization strong. I look forward to welcoming Gina, introducing her to the people who make our mission possible, and supporting her as she begins this important work.”

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