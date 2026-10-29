Roanoke College dedicates McConnon Discovery Center

SALEM, Va. — Roanoke College dedicated its new McConnon Discovery Center on Oct. 22 at 240 N. Market St.

The 32,000-square-foot science, technology, engineering, and mathematics facility was designed with teaching labs, classrooms, and collaboration spaces. More than 1,000 supporters contributed $60 million to the project, including a $20 million gift — the largest single donation in the college’s history.

Speakers at the outdoor dedication ceremony included college President Frank Shushok Jr.; Karin Saoub, dean of the School of Health, Science, and Sustainability; and a student representative.