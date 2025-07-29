Hokie Traditions: What Makes a VT Game Day Unforgettable

× Expand Courtesy of Virginia Tech

There’s nothing quite like a home game at Lane Stadium. From thunderous entrances to time-honored rituals, Virginia Tech fans know how to show up — and shake the ground (literally).

“Enter Sandman” Kickoff

When Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” blares through the speakers and fans start jumping, the entire stadium comes alive. The energy is so intense, it’s been picked up on local seismometers. Yep, Hokies can literally make the earth move — like when Metallica showed up in person this spring and triggered the sensors themselves! (Watch the epic concert moment on VT's Insta here.)

Skipper II Cannon

Every Virginia Tech field goal and touchdown is followed by the booming blast of Skipper II, a tradition that echoes pride and power through the hills of Blacksburg. The cannon is operated by the Corps of Cadets, adding a powerful sense of ceremony to every score. It’s not just loud, it’s Lane Stadium’s battle cry!

The Lunch Pail

A symbol of grit and defense, the iconic lunch pail represents Virginia Tech’s work ethic and blue-collar mindset on the field. Inspired by legendary defensive coordinator Bud Foster, the original battered metal pail became a rallying point for the Hokie defense. Each week, it’s physically handed off to the defensive player who best exemplifies Hokie toughness, leadership and work ethic on and off the field.

× Expand Virginia Tech

Key Plays

When the opposing team hits third down, Hokies break out their keys and start shaking — because every key play matters! This fan-fueled tradition is part signal, part superstition and entirely Hokie-made. It’s the sound of Lane Stadium getting loud and letting the visiting offense know: you're not welcome here.

Cadet Pushups

After every Tech score, a member of the Corps of Cadets hits the field for a round of celebratory pushups—one for every point scored so far. As the scoreboard climbs, so do the reps. It’s a fun, physically demanding tradition that shows off the corps’ pride and fires up the crowd even more.

Hokie Bird Appearances

The beloved Hokie Bird mascot (learn its history here) is a fan favorite, hugging kids, dancing on the sidelines and getting the crowd fired up. Bonus: some fans even dress in DIY mascot costumes for tailgates and games, and we’ve seen more than a few alum weddings where the Hokie Bird crashes the party! Fun fact: Hokie Birds keep their identity secret until University Commencement in Lane Stadium, when they don the mascot’s feet and reveal their names on the jumbotron.

Expand Jeff Wood Roanoker teammate Jeff Wood performs with the Marching Virginians, 2004.

Marching Virginians & Corps of Cadets Band Performances

The sounds of game day start well before kickoff, thanks to the Marching Virginians and the Highty-Tighties (Virginia Tech’s Corps of Cadets band). You’ll hear them during pregame as they parade through campus, during the Hokie Walk, and of course on the field. From “Tech Triumph” to crowd-pumping pep tunes, their performances bring school spirit to life. And when 65,000 fans start clapping in rhythm? Goosebumps guaranteed.

Maroon & Orange Effect

Some games are designated as Maroon Effect, Orange Effect or White Effect, where fans are encouraged to wear a specific color to create a unified stadium look. What started as a student-driven effort has grown into one of Lane Stadium’s most visually powerful traditions, transforming the stands into a coordinated sea of Hokie pride. Shirts are often custom-designed for each year’s game, and the color themes help boost morale, intimidate opponents and show off school spirit on a massive scale. Bonus: they're perfect for those Instagram-worthy crowd shots!

(And we all know it’s not just a game day thing, either — maroon and orange show up everywhere in the real world, too! From bumper stickers and license plates to front porch flags, hoodies and hats, Hokie fans wear their colors loud and proud. Whether you're grabbing coffee in Roanoke or hiking in the New River Valley — or even traveling the world — chances are good you’ll spot someone repping VT.)

Team Walk (Hokie Walk)

Part pep rally, part parade (and all high energy), Hokie Walk is a beloved pregame tradition that turns the team’s arrival into a moment of celebration. A few hours before kickoff, players, coaches and staff make their way through a pathway lined with cheering fans, the Marching Virginians and the Corps of Cadets. Music blares, fans high-five players and young Hokies line the barricades hoping for a fist bump or autograph. For many fans, it’s the real start to game day. Get there early, wear your colors and join the crowd in welcoming the team to Lane.

Tailgating Culture

Whether it’s on Chicken Hill, in the Stadium Lot or off campus, VT tailgates are an all-day event, with grills, cornhole, maroon-and-orange gear and the smell of smoky BBQ everywhere you turn. Alumni reunite, students get loud, families come together and first-timers get welcomed in with open arms and cold drinks. It’s more than pregame — it’s a full-blown Hokie celebration.

× Expand Liz Long Editor Liz Long tailgates at Lane Stadium, 2012.

Victory March / Alma Mater Post-Game

Win or lose, many fans stay after the final whistle to join the team in singing the Hokie Victory March and Alma Mater. Players link arms with one another and with the Corps of Cadets, facing the stands in solidarity. It’s a moment of reflection, pride and unwavering school spirit.

Virginia Tech game days are built on tradition, pride and moments that bring generations of Hokies together. You can see more VT history and traditions here.

📸 Got photos of your favorite game day traditions?

We’re collecting fan submissions to feature on our site! Whether it’s your first time jumping to “Enter Sandman” or a family tailgate that’s become a rite of fall, we want to see it.

👉 Email your photos to: editor@theroanoker.com

👉 Or tag us on Instagram or Facebook using #HokieTraditions and @theroanokermag