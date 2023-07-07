A Sleepy Community No Longer

There’s no shortage of things to eat, see and do in Vinton these days.

× Expand Courtesy of Rosie's Gaming Emporium Rosie's Gaming Emporium

Whether you’re looking for a great place to eat after a long day of outdoor adventures or selecting an indoor activity the whole family will enjoy on a rainy day, Vinton is full of options that are sure to please residents of all ages.

Courtesy of Pok-E-Joe's Pok-E-Joe's BBQ

With new restaurants opening and exciting changes on the horizon for some local favorites, Vinton’s dining scene is absolutely booming. In early April 2023, Pok-E-Joe’s BBQ celebrated the grand opening of their Vinton location at Vinyard Station. Owner Cory Welch has always called Vinton home, and he loves that it’s such an inviting, family-friendly town. He’s hopeful that their extensive menu offerings – BBQ, burgers, flatbreads and more – and his own family’s friendly presence in the dining room will keep adults and kiddos alike coming back for more. So far, it looks like it’s working. “It’s beyond what we could imagine,” says Welch. “The welcome has been warm and very supportive.”

Vinyard Station is also the home of RND Coffee’s Vinton location, a small-batch roaster and coffee lounge perfect to pay a visit to the next time you need a pick-me-up.

One of the town’s most cherished family-owned eateries, Dogwood Restaurant, truly has a little something for everyone. From country ham and grits to fried catfish and Salisbury steak, Dogwood’s Southern-style options and cozy atmosphere is bound to be a crowd-pleaser. Be on the lookout for the completion of their pet-friendly green space, outdoor patio and other improvements. Our Daily Bread’s newest location has quickly become a community staple and recently began serving dinner in addition to their delicious breakfast and French-inspired lunch offerings. It also doesn’t hurt that their dessert and pastry options are virtually endless!

Courtesy of Pollard 107 South Pollard 107 South

Vinton’s restaurant scene wouldn’t be complete without an assortment of locations dishing up popular comfort foods. Some of Big Belly Pizza Subs and Burgers’ classic offerings are right in their name, but they also serve tasty salads, calzones and pasta dishes. Bob’s Restaurant has been slinging hot dogs and juicy six-ounce burgers since 1984, and New York Pizza serves mouth-watering Italian-style favorites including pizza by the slice, making them a great pitstop for a lunch on the go. FarmBurguesa whips up unique, farm-to-table burgers and bowls made from locally-sourced ingredients as well as tostones as a nod to the owners’ Colombian heritage. For those that adore authentic Mexican food, look no further than La Casa Del Burrito Taco Shop.

A fun day out on the town for adults has never been easier or more exciting, as some of the area’s businesses are working to combine their dining and entertainment experiences. The old Star City Playhouse building is currently being renovated to house Pollard 107 South, a new American-style restaurant planning to open its doors by midsummer 2023. Owner Jonathan Pate, who is also a partner of Cast Plates & Pints and local Awful Arthur’s restaurants, hopes that Pollard 107 South’s open-air atmosphere and large side patio complete with a fire pit and outdoor bar access will satisfy the community’s desire for more entertainment options in addition to expanding their dining choices.

“Whether you’re there to have dinner with your family, there to watch sports, [or to have] large parties, our menu will have options for everyone,” says Pate.

In addition to their beer, Twin Creeks Brewpub, located inside Roanoke County’s Explore Park, is serving succulent burgers, wings and appetizers for patrons to nibble on by the fire pits while they enjoy live music. For folks interested in weekly bingo and trivia nights accompanied by live musical performances (soon to be taking place on a brand-new outdoor stage!) and a wide selection of cold craft beers to choose from, be sure to stop by Twin Creeks’ taproom – the county’s first craft brewery – located in the heart of downtown Vinton.

Taylor Reschka Vinton Palooza

While Rosie’s Gaming Emporium is known for being the Town’s premier adult entertainment space, they also serve delicious eats. Take a break from gaming and order up one of their out-of-this-world burgers, fresh salads, flatbread pizzas, sandwiches or a donut for a little something sweet.

The community has been having a blast at Rosie’s, especially since the space more than doubled in size and added new entertainment options thanks to their 2021 expansion. Rosie’s now has 473 horse wagering games on their floor and has added a 280-space parking garage. Marketing manager Jeff Spaugh says that being able to incorporate a brand new stage for live music has been quite the hit, so much so that they’ve had to pull some gaming machines off the floor just to make room for the massive crowds that come flooding in on performance nights.

Gish Mill is in the process of being transformed into a multipurpose community space. Plans in the works for the historical site include the construction of a seasonal marketplace, lodging, a restaurant, a large stage for live entertainment and a speakeasy located in the former cellar.

× Expand Courtesy of the Vinton Messenger Vinton Fall Festival

There’s also no shortage of entertainment for the whole family to enjoy together. While you wait for Gish Mill’s renovation to be completed, consider taking a short walk over to Upson House, the home of the Vinton History Museum, and explore the town’s history by looking at artifacts, photographs and more that date back to the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Firehouse Skate ‘N Play’s arcade games, roller skating and kids play-zone are sure to keep patrons of all ages engaged. The River Park shopping center on Bypass Road – recently renovated by The Wilkinson Group, Inc. – houses Defy Gravity Training Center, the perfect location for kiddos to burn off some steam through tumbling classes, competitive cheer or by trying their hands at tackling ninja warrior course setups.

Courtesy of the Vinton Messenger Vinton Dogwood Festival

There’s no better place to find entertainment than the Vinton Farmers’ Market. From June to September, the Vinton Chamber of Commerce sponsors the Mingle at the Market Summer Concert Series. On the second and fourth Saturdays of each month from 7-10 p.m., those in attendance have a great time listening to live music, enjoying delicious food and drinks and hanging out with other members of the community. The Chamber-hosted Fall Festival has always been a town favorite, taking place each year in early October. It features around 100 craft and food vendors, a petting zoo, kids zone, live entertainment on two stages and more. The annual Dogwood Festival also takes place downtown each April.