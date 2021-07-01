Dining Delights in Vinton

New restaurants and exciting expansions make dining in Vinton better than ever.

× Expand Debbie Adams / Courtesy of Vinton Chamber of Commerce Vinton Town Council enjoys a bite at Joe Goodpies

The beloved Dogwood Restaurant, a staple in the Vinton community, will soon offer even more seating and ways for citizens to enjoy their Southern comfort menu, thanks to their planned expansion, adding to their current location.

Dogwood will maintain the family-oriented scene, expanding their restaurant with a 1,000-square-foot patio with outdoor seating, complete with fire pits. Manager and part-owner Jamie McCarthy says they hope for the updates to be complete in mid-to-late summer of 2021, and they’re excited for the changes. They also plan to offer beer and wine, while hoping to showcase beer from the local nearby breweries.

“It came at a good time with the way the pandemic was,” McCarthy says. “We’d been talking about outdoor seating and finally all the pieces came together.”

New to Vinton are Big Belly Pizza Subs and Burgers and Our Daily Bread. Big Belly offers a variety of family favorites, from pizzas and calzones to cheesesteaks and more. Gather friends and family for a lovely weekend brunch at Our Daily Bread in their new Vinton location, with a French-style menu consisting of everything from pork belly Benedict and cinnamon roll French toast to Vinton Steak and Cheese and their French macarons.

Food lovers can also enjoy a variety of different cultures, such as Mexican at Rancho Viejo and La Casa Del Burrito Taco Shop. Farmburguesa, who is also expanding their restaurant space, continues their service of locally-sourced burgers and mouthwatering tostones representing the owners’ Columbian heritage. You can also enjoy one of the many food trucks in the region or try one of our local restaurants when you grab an award-winning craft beer at Twin Creeks Brewing.

The dining scene in Vinton has never been stronger, and guests can feel good supporting locally-owned businesses - along with their favorite dishes and beverages to enjoy!

Big Belly Pizza Subs and Burgers

105 W. Lee Ave.

540-904-6666

Offering comfort classics like burgers and fries, pizzas and calzones, salads and more, there’s no doubt you’re leaving on a full stomach.

Bob’s Restaurant

1004 Walnut Ave.

540-982-0773

Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner since 1984, Bob’s is open 7 days a week and offers family favorites like Bob’s Bacon Swiss burger and Shorty’s Mini Corn Dogs.

Chef Claytor’s Dream on a Plate

400 Washington Ave.

540-795-9165

Guests don’t want to miss out on Southern comforts like fried chicken and meatloaf, in addition to salads, sandwiches and revolving specials. They also have a food truck to cater special events upon request.

China Wall Buffet

989 Hardy Rd.

540-342-0065

Variety and convenience, perfect for a weekday lunch or weekend dinner. The restaurant is open seven days a week and features a buffet with more than 100 items.

Dogwood Restaurant

106 E. Lee St.

540-343-6549

From Southern-style favorites like country ham and grits to delectable house originals like stuffed French toast with cream cheese and blueberries, there is something for everyone to enjoy at Dogwood.

D.R. Music Center Lunch Counter

101 E. Lee Ave.

540-345-8548

Tucked inside Vinton’s go-to music store, the lunch counter offers a classic lunch menu that includes famous hot dogs.

Famous Anthony’s

323 E. Virginia Ave.

540-343-0200

Serving the Valley since 1986, the family-owned and operated restaurant is famous for its extensive breakfast, lunch and dinner menus.

Farmburguesa

303 S. Pollard St.

540-595-7778

This 13-seat farm-to-table spot offers gourmet burgers with fresh, local ingredients. Don’t forget to try the twice-fried tostones!

Frank’s Pizza & Subs

1225 E. Washington Ave.

540-345-6162

It will be hard to choose from among the pizzas, subs and calzones, not to mention the homemade baked pasta and tempting desserts.

Granny’s Grill

118 N Pollard St.

540-597-4319

Get home-cooked meals just like your granny used to make, including burgers, chicken and waffles, wings and more.

Jerry’s Family Restaurant

1340 Washington Ave.

540-343-4400

Go for the sausage poofs, stay for the extensive breakfast, lunch and dinner menu.

Joe Goodpies

105 Washington Ave.

540-655-4799

The brick oven eatery offers everything from chicken wings and pizza to gour-met burgers and stuffed-full sandwiches – and don’t forget dessert!

Krispy Krunchy Chicken

1551 E. Washington Ave.

540-890-4750

Fried chicken fans are in for a meal full of flavor, along with favorite combos like mashed potatoes and gravy, jambalaya, red beans and rice and more.

La Casa Del Burrito Taco Shop

515 2nd St.

540-206-3683

Authentic Mexican food at great prices with weekly specials and delicious agua frescas.

Last Stop Lounge

1919 E Washington Ave.

540-655-9100

Whether you prefer convenient comfort food or something a little special, like beef bourguignon or coq au vin, this spot is a perfect alternative to fast food while you’re out and about.

Macado’s

800 E. Washington Ave.

540-682-2122

This well-known family restaurant offers something for everyone, including sandwiches, burgers, salads and more.

New York Pizza

708 Hardy Rd.

540-342-2933

The original Italian-style restaurant boasts some of the best slices in town, as well as a wide variety of hot subs and calzones.

Nishi Food Mart #8

aka Taco Shell

1551 E. Washington Ave.

540-890-4750

This country store has its own deli, with daily blue plate specials, and sells Boar’s Head meat and sandwiches.

Our Daily Bread

126 E. Lee Ave.

540-566-3000

The new location in Vinton offers a variety of menu items, including weekend brunch – and don’t skip their amazing desserts and pastries!

Pancho Mexican Restaurant

1922 E. Washington Ave.

540-206-2320

This small family business offers your family’s favorite Mexican dishes from queso and tortilla soup to chimichangas and enchiladas, as well as lunch buffet. Enjoy a margarita or sample tequila from their list.

Rancho Viejo

525 Hardy Rd.

540-342-6436

In the warmer months, enjoy a margarita on the outdoor patio while perusing the menu.

Rosie’s Gaming Emporium

1135 Vinyard Rd.

804-966-7223

While you’re having a blast at the with the historical racing games, take a break to eat at their restaurant with full kitchen and bar. Enjoy salads, sandwiches, burgers, flatbread pizzas and even donuts.

Route 24 Diner

15720 Stewartsville Rd.

540-890-4515

Homemade meatloaf and chicken and dumplings are just two of your favorite comfort classics on this local diner menu.

Vinton Moose Lodge

2127 E. Washington Ave.

540-890-1335

Specials include items like baked lasagna and steak night, while live music will have you dancing in your seat during dinner.

Vito’s Pizza

15796 Stewartsville Rd.

540-890-8955

Their homemade crusts and sauces make for the perfect pie - load it up with your favorites or step outside the pizza box with one of their specialty pizzas. Plus, look for their food truck at various spots around town and at special events!