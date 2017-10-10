Eat in Vinton 2017

With a plethora of options, diners can choose between Southern favorites or tempting new ethnic dishes, including the newest Vietnamese restaurant, Asia Gourmet.

The story below is a preview from our 2017 edition of Vinton Magazine. For the full story view our FREE interactive digital edition now!

× Expand Noah Magnifico

It’s an exciting time to eat in Vinton. Foodies will be delighted with a variety of dining options. Many establishments, such as Dogwood Restaurant and Jerry’s Family Restaurant, offer Southern-style cuisine that tastes like home. Pizza and calzone lovers must try New York Pizza and Giardino Pizza for authentic Italian dishes. Craving a burger? Vinton has two great spots to satisfy your appetite: Bob’s Restaurant and Dogwood Restaurant were both awarded “Best Burgers in the Blue Ridge” from Virginia’s Blue Ridge in their search for the region’s tastiest patties. For those searching for unique ethnic options, you can enjoy Thai food at Red Jasmine or a tasty margarita at Rancho Viejo.

Vietnamese food is a great new category to try in Vinton, thanks to the upcoming grand opening of Asia Gourmet. Owner Howie Nguyen and his wife Tien are excited to be part of the Vinton experience. They have friends in the area who enjoyed Tien’s cooking, and would ask about opening a nearby restaurant. When Nguyen finally found the ideal space that would house his restaurant, he was excited about bringing Vietnamese cuisine to the area.

Vinton Restaurants

Asia Gourmet

126 E. Lee Ave

540-343-2742

Opening in 2017 in downtown Vinton, diners will enjoy authentic Vietnamese fare.

Bob’s Restaurant

1004 Walnut Ave

540-982-0773

Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner since 1984, Bob’s is open seven days a week and offers family favorites like Bob’s Bacon Swiss Burger and Shorty’s Mini Corn Dogs.

China Wall Buffet

989 Hardy Rd

540-342-0065

Variety and convenience, perfect for a weekday lunch or weekend dinner. The restaurant is open seven days a week and features a buffet with more than 100 items.

Dogwood Restaurant

106 E. Lee St

540-343-6549

From Southern-style favorites like country ham and grits to delectable house originals like French toast with cream cheese and blueberries, there is something for everyone to enjoy at Dogwood, open since 1945.

D.R. Music Center Lunch Counter

101 E. Lee Ave

540-345-8548

Tucked inside Vinton’s go-to music store, the lunch counter offers a classic lunch menu that includes ham and swiss sandwiches and hot dogs.

East County Cafe

300 S. Pollard St

540-772-7507

Inside the second level of the Vinton library, their menu includes salads, wraps, pizzas, desserts, smoothies and more.

Famous Anthony’s

323 E. Virginia Ave

540-343-0200

Serving the Valley since 1986, the family owned and operated restaurant is famous for its extensive breakfast, lunch and dinner menus.

Frank’s Pizza & Subs

1225 E. Washington Ave

540-345-6162

It will be hard to choose from among the pizzas, subs and calzones, not to mention the homemade baked pasta and tempting desserts.

Giardino Pizza

105 West Lee Ave

540-904-6666

Located in the heart of downtown Vinton, Giardino’s serves up classic Italian dishes and offers a special weekday lunch buffet.

Jerry’s Family Restaurant

1340 Washington Ave

540-343-4400

Go for the sausage poofs, stay for the vast breakfast, lunch and dinner menus.

New York Pizza

708 Hardy Rd

540-342-2933

newyorkpizzainc.tripod.com

The original Italian-style restaurant boasts some of the best slices in town, as well as a variety of sandwiches and calzones.

Rancho Viejo

525 Hardy Rd

540-342-6436

In the warmer months, enjoy a margarita on the outdoor patio while perusing the menu.

Red Jasmine

210 S. Pollard St

540-345-1165

redjasmine.net

A unique dining experience where you can chow down on Pad Thai, Lemon Grass Chicken and other Thai specialties.

Succotash Fine Foods & Catering

204 W. Lee Ave

540-798-9272

succotashfinefoods.com

Located in the Vinton Farmer’s Market (seasonal), Chef Drew also offers to-go options, so you can take lunch back to the office or home.

Teaberry’s Cafe

129 E. Cleveland Ave

540-344-1744

TeaberrysRestaurants.com

Keep Teaberry’s in mind for your next catered event, or stop in for lunch and try any of their sandwiches on homemade bread.

More Places to Eat in Vinton

Bojangle’s

900 Hardy Rd

540-981-1133

Burger King

716 Hardy Rd

540-345-4051

Domino’s

2445 E. Washington Ave #101

540-491-9991

Kentucky Fried Chicken

713 Hardy Rd

540-343-8729

Long John Silver’s

801 Hardy Rd

540-344-6393

McDonald’s

809 Hardy Rd

540-345-9291

Pizza Hut

Route 24 and Washington Ave

540-981-0059

Subway

987 Hardy Rd

540-344-7557

Taco Bell

1551 E. Washington Ave

540-890-3933

... for the rest of this story view our FREE interactive digital edition now!