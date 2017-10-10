Eat in Vinton 2017

With a plethora of options, diners can choose between Southern favorites or tempting new ethnic dishes, including the newest Vietnamese restaurant, Asia Gourmet.
Noah Magnifico
It’s an exciting time to eat in Vinton. Foodies will be delighted with a variety of dining options. Many establishments, such as Dogwood Restaurant and Jerry’s Family Restaurant, offer Southern-style cuisine that tastes like home. Pizza and calzone lovers must try New York Pizza and Giardino Pizza for authentic Italian dishes. Craving a burger? Vinton has two great spots to satisfy your appetite: Bob’s Restaurant and Dogwood Restaurant were both awarded “Best Burgers in the Blue Ridge” from Virginia’s Blue Ridge in their search for the region’s tastiest patties. For those searching for unique ethnic options, you can enjoy Thai food at Red Jasmine or a tasty margarita at Rancho Viejo.
Vietnamese food is a great new category to try in Vinton, thanks to the upcoming grand opening of Asia Gourmet. Owner Howie Nguyen and his wife Tien are excited to be part of the Vinton experience. They have friends in the area who enjoyed Tien’s cooking, and would ask about opening a nearby restaurant. When Nguyen finally found the ideal space that would house his restaurant, he was excited about bringing Vietnamese cuisine to the area.
Vinton Restaurants
Asia Gourmet
126 E. Lee Ave
540-343-2742
Opening in 2017 in downtown Vinton, diners will enjoy authentic Vietnamese fare.
Bob’s Restaurant
1004 Walnut Ave
540-982-0773
Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner since 1984, Bob’s is open seven days a week and offers family favorites like Bob’s Bacon Swiss Burger and Shorty’s Mini Corn Dogs.
China Wall Buffet
989 Hardy Rd
540-342-0065
Variety and convenience, perfect for a weekday lunch or weekend dinner. The restaurant is open seven days a week and features a buffet with more than 100 items.
Dogwood Restaurant
106 E. Lee St
540-343-6549
From Southern-style favorites like country ham and grits to delectable house originals like French toast with cream cheese and blueberries, there is something for everyone to enjoy at Dogwood, open since 1945.
D.R. Music Center Lunch Counter
101 E. Lee Ave
540-345-8548
Tucked inside Vinton’s go-to music store, the lunch counter offers a classic lunch menu that includes ham and swiss sandwiches and hot dogs.
East County Cafe
300 S. Pollard St
540-772-7507
Inside the second level of the Vinton library, their menu includes salads, wraps, pizzas, desserts, smoothies and more.
Famous Anthony’s
323 E. Virginia Ave
540-343-0200
Serving the Valley since 1986, the family owned and operated restaurant is famous for its extensive breakfast, lunch and dinner menus.
Frank’s Pizza & Subs
1225 E. Washington Ave
540-345-6162
It will be hard to choose from among the pizzas, subs and calzones, not to mention the homemade baked pasta and tempting desserts.
Giardino Pizza
105 West Lee Ave
540-904-6666
Located in the heart of downtown Vinton, Giardino’s serves up classic Italian dishes and offers a special weekday lunch buffet.
Jerry’s Family Restaurant
1340 Washington Ave
540-343-4400
Go for the sausage poofs, stay for the vast breakfast, lunch and dinner menus.
New York Pizza
708 Hardy Rd
540-342-2933
newyorkpizzainc.tripod.com
The original Italian-style restaurant boasts some of the best slices in town, as well as a variety of sandwiches and calzones.
Rancho Viejo
525 Hardy Rd
540-342-6436
In the warmer months, enjoy a margarita on the outdoor patio while perusing the menu.
Red Jasmine
210 S. Pollard St
540-345-1165
redjasmine.net
A unique dining experience where you can chow down on Pad Thai, Lemon Grass Chicken and other Thai specialties.
Succotash Fine Foods & Catering
204 W. Lee Ave
540-798-9272
succotashfinefoods.com
Located in the Vinton Farmer’s Market (seasonal), Chef Drew also offers to-go options, so you can take lunch back to the office or home.
Teaberry’s Cafe
129 E. Cleveland Ave
540-344-1744
TeaberrysRestaurants.com
Keep Teaberry’s in mind for your next catered event, or stop in for lunch and try any of their sandwiches on homemade bread.
More Places to Eat in Vinton
Bojangle’s
900 Hardy Rd
540-981-1133
Burger King
716 Hardy Rd
540-345-4051
Domino’s
2445 E. Washington Ave #101
540-491-9991
Kentucky Fried Chicken
713 Hardy Rd
540-343-8729
Long John Silver’s
801 Hardy Rd
540-344-6393
McDonald’s
809 Hardy Rd
540-345-9291
Pizza Hut
Route 24 and Washington Ave
540-981-0059
Subway
987 Hardy Rd
540-344-7557
Taco Bell
1551 E. Washington Ave
540-890-3933