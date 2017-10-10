Get Active in Vinton

Outdoor enthusiasts will love the many activities available to them, including water sports or a lovely stroll along the greenway.

Being active in Vinton has never been easier. Whether you’re a runner or biker, a canoer or kayaker, you’ll enjoy a full day of play with Vinton’s numerous outdoor opportunities. In fact, visitors are drawn to the area, staying for more than just the recreation.

Travelers along the Blue Ridge Parkway can take the exit into Vinton and find themselves back in the city without having to circle for miles to get back to their journey. Many visitors are on their way to or from Smith Mountain Lake, and can make a quick stop for a bite to eat or pop into the downtown shops.

“We are the only comprehensive community for retail off the Parkway,” says Pete Peters, assistant town manager. “Visitors can get off the exit and immediately find fuel, supplies and more. We’re providing residents and visitors with leisure travel and outdoor adventures.”

The greenway is another wonderful way to get outdoors without ever getting lost. The greenway serves all of Roanoke city and county and Vinton, and while it’s a wonderful way to boost your health, it also acts as convenient mode of transportation. Those looking to avoid traffic simply need to jump on their bike and head out, without ever getting on a main street or highway!

Acting as a “one-stop shop” from Explore Park to Vinton, the greenway is not only great for quality of life and health, but also an economic driver.

“People want to live on the greenway now,” Peters says. “It used to be that homes faced the street, but now developers are turning homes to face the greenway, or adding porches so homeowners have that great view.”

Public use is also beneficial, as anyone can gain access for boating and fishing. Explore Park, only seven minutes from downtown Vinton, offers 1,100 acres in close proximity to a metropolitan area. Walking and biking trails, access to the Roanoke River for kayaks and canoes and programs such as summer camps and artisan Saturdays make getting outside more fun than ever. Right off milepost 150 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, visitors from all over the world visit, often spending time in Vinton as well. Executive Director Wendi Schultz says they saw over 16,000 visitors in the first half of 2016 alone and hope to be open year-round in the coming years.

“Being a regional attraction is what makes Explore Park unique,” Schultz says. “You can meet people from other cultures, as well as locals that have been in the area for years. We’ve got so much to offer in the Valley.”

