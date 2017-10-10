Learn in Vinton 2017

Vinton’s schools are making waves in the nation, with awards given to William Byrd Middle School and an accomplished STEM teacher at W.E. Cundiff Elementary School.

× Expand Noah Magnifico

The Roanoke County Public Schools are making a name for themselves thanks to awards and the integral team of teachers and staff within the system. William Byrd Middle School was recognized during their 2015-2016 year as a “School to Watch,” a five year recognition from the National Forum to Accelerate Middle-Grades Reform. The National Forum identifies schools across the country they feel are achieving high performance criteria, including academic excellence, developmentally responsive, and socially equitable.

“I think it all boils down to the commitment to the kids,” says Principal Todd Kageals. “The program is about schools that have effective practices in place. For parents looking at the Vinton school systems, it’s reassuring to know a visiting team of experts recognize our school in providing high quality education and a safe environment for the kids.”

In addition to Roanoke County Public Schools winning silver in “Best Place to Work” in The Roanoker magazine’s Best of Roanoke 2017 awards, there is another major award winner within the system. Lindsay Murray, fourth grade teacher at W.E. Cundiff Elementary School, received the Milken Educator Award in 2016 for her instrumental work in the Roanoke County school system, particularly with her focus on STEM. The award also came with a $25,000 check. Only 31 other elementary teachers have received this prestigious award; Murray was the only one in Virginia to win.

Murray began teaching in the Vinton area nine years ago. She praises her amazing colleagues and feels blessed to be able work with her team, who work together to make sure all students in their grade levels are successful. They attend workshops to learn best practices, implementing those learned strategies to make sure they are preparing students for their futures.

“It has truly been an exceptional honor and privilege to represent, W.E. Cundiff Elementary School, Roanoke County Public Schools, and the state of Virginia,” Murray says. “In my school and in Roanoke County, the focus is the children. We nurture children, we believe in children, and we awaken the potential in children so that they see the sky is the limit and they know they can accomplish anything!”

