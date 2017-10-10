Live in Vinton 2017

Whether you’re a first-time buyer making the plunge, an empty nester looking for a smaller space, or somewhere in between, the many real estate options in Vinton are sure to provide and please.

The booming real estate market in Vinton offers prospective Vintonites to join their fast-growing community. Affordability and a variety of real estate within surrounding neighborhoods are perfect for first-time homebuyers, empty nesters or the in-between buyers seeking good schools and a caring, committed town.

In addition to the variety of home options, those looking for smaller spaces will find the perfect spot inside the former Roland E. Cook Elementary School, renovated into 21 beautiful apartment units. When the school system returned the property to Roanoke county, Old School Partners, LLC jumped at the chance for the development. Developer and managing partner Dale Wilkinson was excited for the opportunity.

“I’ve always liked Vinton and the way they do business, and I wanted to do something there,” Wilkinson says. “The 100-year-old building has a lot of character and deserved to be part of the community again.”

Located on Poplar Street, each of the building’s classrooms were transformed into one-bedroom or studio apartments. The developers had to keep the building’s integrity intact, keeping the front columns, trim, marble and hardwood floors. A handful of apartments also have balconies due to the building’s high ceilings. Basement units have private entrances as well. While it was a painstaking process, and not something you see in many new buildings anymore, the quality materials and craftsmanship made it fun for the developers.

“It has so many good things going for it,” Wilkinson says. “It’s a real community with neighborhood around it, with churches, businesses and housing. Rather than create a new mixed-use environment, we were able to tap into the resources already available.”

The apartment rates are affordable and include the highlights one would hope for in community living, with a common courtyard, a gym, granite countertops and stainless appliances. The walkability and close proximity to the library and downtown, as well as the greenway and blueway, will also entice those looking for a new place to call home in Vinton.

Wilkinson adds that investing dollars into the real estate encourages more development in the community. As a developer for nearly 30 years, he says he has never worked in a more cooperative community than Vinton. With politicians, bureaucrats and administration setting the rules, Wilkinson’s company, along with others developers, are able to work within a set of guidelines for a group of people who want to facilitate development.

“One thing leads to another,” he says. “It’s clicking on all cylinders in Vinton right now. We’re excited to see what else comes around.”

