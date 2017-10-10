Love in Vinton 2017

No matter a couple’s tastes, the wonderful array of Vinton venues and vendors will guarantee a happy wedding day!
Bethanne Arthur Photography
No matter what type of wedding day you have planned, Vinton has several award-winning venues to choose from to make your event absolutely perfect. Located within convenient distance of the Blue Ridge Parkway, Smith Mountain Lake and Roanoke, guests can even fit in sightseeing and shopping while they’re celebrating your nuptials!
All Vinton venues have wonderful indoor and outdoor options. For engaged couples who prefer a classic indoor setting, the elegant Vinton War Memorial is a wonderful option. Hardwood floors, custom chandeliers and a grand staircase are only part of the charm, while their ballroom can seat banquet or theater-style depending on your number of guests. Its timeless beauty will wow guests and make every bride feel like a true Southern belle.
The Woodland Place offers a picturesque, natural setting for an outdoor affair, while an indoor reception offers refuge from sun or rain. Their six-acre venue boasts a gazebo with electricity, large patio and dance floor and much more for brides searching for a stress-free day.
Boxtree Lodge/Braeloch/On the Glen offers a main lodge, as well as gardens, decks and gazebo. Sprawling landscapes overlook water and mountains–perfect for those wedding photos that will last a lifetime!
No matter your style, the selection of venues will please every couple looking to celebrate their wedding day. And don’t forget the great local vendors who can help with many other details, such as florists, catering and more! Get married in Vinton and live happily ever after!
Venues:
Boxtree Lodge/Braeloch/On the Glen
2353 Hammond Drive, Vinton
540-890-9152
Vinton War Memorial
814 Washington Avenue, Vinton
540-983-0645
vintonwarmemorial.com
The 1121 Event Center
2127 E Washington Avenue, Vinton
540-890-8804
vintonmooselodge1121.com
The Woodland Place
935 Niagara Road, Vinton
540-982-9759
thewoodlandplace.com
Explore Park
Milepost 115, Blue Ridge Parkway, Roanoke
540-777-6326
explorepark.org
More Love in Vinton:
Rentals:
Grand Rental Station
1000 Vinyard Rd, Vinton
540-343-1000
Florists:
Belle’s Blooms
1551 E Washington Ave, Vinton
540-890-5202
Creative Occasions
111 East Lee Avenue, Vinton
540-345-8385
creativeoccasionsinc.com
Flowers by Eddie
523 Vinton Mill Court, Roanoke
540-427-1643
flowersbyeddie.com
Photography:
NOAH MAGNIFICO
540-382-1600
magnificophotography.com