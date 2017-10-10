Love in Vinton 2017

No matter a couple’s tastes, the wonderful array of Vinton venues and vendors will guarantee a happy wedding day!

No matter what type of wedding day you have planned, Vinton has several award-winning venues to choose from to make your event absolutely perfect. Located within convenient distance of the Blue Ridge Parkway, Smith Mountain Lake and Roanoke, guests can even fit in sightseeing and shopping while they’re celebrating your nuptials!

All Vinton venues have wonderful indoor and outdoor options. For engaged couples who prefer a classic indoor setting, the elegant Vinton War Memorial is a wonderful option. Hardwood floors, custom chandeliers and a grand staircase are only part of the charm, while their ballroom can seat banquet or theater-style depending on your number of guests. Its timeless beauty will wow guests and make every bride feel like a true Southern belle.

The Woodland Place offers a picturesque, natural setting for an outdoor affair, while an indoor reception offers refuge from sun or rain. Their six-acre venue boasts a gazebo with electricity, large patio and dance floor and much more for brides searching for a stress-free day.

Boxtree Lodge/Braeloch/On the Glen offers a main lodge, as well as gardens, decks and gazebo. Sprawling landscapes overlook water and mountains–perfect for those wedding photos that will last a lifetime!

No matter your style, the selection of venues will please every couple looking to celebrate their wedding day. And don’t forget the great local vendors who can help with many other details, such as florists, catering and more! Get married in Vinton and live happily ever after!

Venues:

Boxtree Lodge/Braeloch/On the Glen

2353 Hammond Drive, Vinton

540-890-9152

Vinton War Memorial

814 Washington Avenue, Vinton

540-983-0645

vintonwarmemorial.com

The 1121 Event Center

2127 E Washington Avenue, Vinton

540-890-8804

vintonmooselodge1121.com

The Woodland Place

935 Niagara Road, Vinton

540-982-9759

thewoodlandplace.com

Explore Park

Milepost 115, Blue Ridge Parkway, Roanoke

540-777-6326

explorepark.org

More Love in Vinton:

Rentals:

Grand Rental Station

1000 Vinyard Rd, Vinton

540-343-1000

Florists:

Belle’s Blooms

1551 E Washington Ave, Vinton

540-890-5202

Creative Occasions

111 East Lee Avenue, Vinton

540-345-8385

creativeoccasionsinc.com

Flowers by Eddie

523 Vinton Mill Court, Roanoke

540-427-1643

flowersbyeddie.com

Photography:

NOAH MAGNIFICO

540-382-1600

magnificophotography.com

