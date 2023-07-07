Past Meets Present

Angie Chewning and Kathryn Sowers might actually be Vinton’s biggest superheroes.

× Expand Debbie Adams

Vinton Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Angie Chewning is a Vinton girl through and through, first as a child raised in Vinton’s retail business, with her mom owning Bootie’s Hallmark and her father’s business, Chewning Interiors. “With them having their own businesses, that was my daycare, and there are no child labor laws when your parents own the business!” she says.

After finishing school, Chewning moved to Myrtle Beach, where she lived for the next 18 years. While at her job there, a customer asked where Vinton was, and Chewning shared her love of the area. The customer, who must have had the gift of foresight, told her, “You need to work for the Chamber of Commerce!” After Chewning returned to the area, she was working at William Byrd High School’s Guidance Office’s Career Center. A board member let her know they were looking for a new director, and 14 years later, she’s still leading the charge in helping good things happen in Vinton.

When Chewning started in her Chamber role, Kathryn Sowers had started six months prior as a temporary replacement for executive assistant until that role was filled. She did too good a job, however, because Sowers is still in that role today! Chewning says she “still doesn’t know what I’d do without her.”

Vinton is also Sowers’ hometown, with her family’s history going back to the early 1900s. Family members have been part of town council, helped establish the Vinton History Museum and more historically relevant events and institutions. She is a member of the Vinton Woman’s Club, and has been part of the Vinton Centennial, the Vinton/Roanoke County Veterans Monument, helped plant over 400 dogwood trees and works tirelessly with the group home on Hardy Road. “Because Vinton is not a huge city, you get to spread your wings and accomplish so much,” she says. “When there are only so many to do a job, you take it on, learn from it, expand on it and grow. You get to meet so many people, because we are all one group.”

Thanks to their guidance, the Chamber has grown right along with the Town, gaining new members, starting new events and even moving office spaces a few times, eventually settling back into their downtown location, where the Chamber strives to be a resource for all the businesses and citizens.

Sowers’s love of the people and businesses is her favorite part of the job. “I know some people think Angie and I know everyone in Vinton since we are both native Vintonnites, but Vinton has grown and expanded by leaps and bounds. Every day I learn something new or have a skill that I can share with others. Sometimes we go kicking and screaming toward a new venture, but it is so much fun when it all comes together.”

Chewning has no doubt: she loves her job because of the people. For her, building relationships with the businesses and community is the best part! “I love being my Town’s cheerleader. I love hosting events not only for people from Vinton but from all over who come to see what we’re about. We’ve been growing by leaps and bounds and I love being a small part of it all.”

And it’s a good thing too, because with so much happening in the Town, Chewning is at nearly every event, ribbon cutting and activity Vinton has to offer. But she always makes time for her favorite personal activity—painting! She even has a side business, “Angie’s Wooden It Be Lovely,” where she paints everything from signs and windows to clothes, furniture and more. She also loves cooking (but very specifically not baking!), and of course spending time with her children, grandchild, family and friends.

Chewning finds it hard to list only one or two of her favorite things about Vinton. “I love that I feel safe,” she says. “I love that people feel welcomed when they visit. I love that I have gotten to raise my kids in my hometown. I love that we are expanding in every aspect—food, retail, entertainment—making Vinton have something for everyone!”

And the expansion won’t be slowing down anytime soon. With new restaurants and businesses opening each month, plus all the events, everything excites Chewning when it comes to Vinton’s future. “Our future is so bright, as we say, ‘we gotta wear shades!’”

Sowers adds that she wants to see Vinton grow and “become a destination, not just a place to travel through.” She hopes it always keeps its small-town good feel, and to be the welcoming, encouraging place for people to live, work and play. “There are so many wonderful memories I have and many more to see, feel and enjoy. I want people to always know there is someone in this Town who will be their friend, encourager and helper.”